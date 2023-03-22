An increase in the contract for tree trimming services, a settlement for an accident involving a city employee and the purchase of office supplies were among the items recently approved by the Yuma City Council.

As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a $131,000 increase in the contract for tree, shrub and bush trimming services with Arbor Tech and All Star Tree Service, both of Yuma, bringing the total annual cost to $256,000.

