Over objections from numerous neighbors, the Yuma City Council approved a rezoning request for Avenue B property that could potentially be developed into an apartment complex.
The biggest reason for protesting the rezoning is that it would allow the development of an apartment complex, which neighbors fear would increase traffic in the area of Avenue B and 16th Street.
The vote was not unanimous, with Councilors Mike Shelton and Ema Lea Shoop voting against the request. The other five council members supported the rezoning, noting that it’s in accordance with the city’s general plan for development of that property.
South Avenue B LLC, whose owners hail from California, asked for 4.5 acres located at 1421 S. Avenue B to be rezoned from medium density residential to high density residential, with a 1.4-acre portion of the parcel remaining medium density.
A tire shop is currently on part of the property, with the rest undeveloped. The owner intends to market the property as a future apartment complex. The potential development could contain between 65 and 99 residential units based on the density limit outlined in the general plan.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny recommendation of the rezoning, citing traffic concerns and a lack of egress and ingress, among other issues.
Nine citizens addressed the rezoning request during the meeting, with eight voicing objections.
“You’re asking us to discriminate against this owner on this property so he can’t do what everybody else around him has done, either apartments or commercial development,” Councilman Gary Knight said.
Councilman Chris Morris noted that the city can’t halt all development because of increased traffic, a consequence of growth. He also noted that he’s “not totally sold” on the idea that Avenue B is at capacity.
“It meets the general plan. It is a good location. It matches the surrounding area. If it creates more traffic than regular housing, we would want it on a major road,” Morris added.
Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that infilling vacant lots in the middle of the city is part of the council’s strategic plan. He also pointed out the need for more affordable housing, noting that the market is getting cost prohibitive for part of the community, even for those that don’t need public assistance.
“This is a fulfillment of a promise we made three years ago,” Nichols added.
The council previously approved a request to change the land use designation of the property in the general plan from medium density residential to high density residential with the exception of the north 100 feet, which remained medium density residential. The transition buffer was a compromise to appease neighbors.
Knight also noted that it’s not apartment complexes that cause more traffic, but rather the commercial businesses and schools in the area, especially at the start and end of the school day.
Councilwoman Karen Watts asked about the need for more housing. Linville confirmed that the city has a “definite need for housing, in particular multi-family.”
Both Shoop and Shelton voted against the request, citing concerns with traffic and impact to the established neighborhoods.
“Right now this project is a what if. There’s nothing specific that you can really discuss,” Shoop said.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development and zoning administrator, explained that there is no potential project yet, but any project would have to abide by the city’s development standards, including limiting height to one story for homes within 60 feet of a low density residential development.
Shelton asked whether the city could conduct a traffic study “because the public wants it.” Linville replied that the city engineer determined that a traffic study was not required. A traffic study kicks in at about 120 apartments. Based on a maximum of 99 units that could potentially go on this property, the city would not ask for a traffic study.
And staff looks at circulation and traffic access during the building permit phase, Linville added.
Shelton also voiced concern that some neighbors seemed not to have received notification of the rezoning request or meeting. Linville said that the city sent notices to 56 adjacent property owners within the 300 feet of the subject property line and held a neighborhood meeting with three citizens in attendance.
Shelton asked if it would be possible to hold another neighborhood meeting. Linville replied it would be possible, but the council would have to continue the application.
Among the neighbors who spoke at the meeting, Ursula Porter shared concern that the increased density would lead to a cluster of apartments to be built in the “very small, already dense geographical area.”
Jeanne Vatterott-Gale noted that it would mean more kids walking, skateboarding and biking along Avenue B and 16th Street. “The volume we’re talking about in a very busy intersection puts kids in harm’s way and interferes with the nature of the neighborhood,” she said.
She pointed out that projects on this property and the adjacent development could result in about 200 additional housing units. The adjacent property is now being developed into apartments, with a possibility that this property might be sold to the adjacent project.
In 2018 neighbors opposed a request to rezone to high density residential the adjacent property, located at 1451 S. Avenue B. The neighbors cited the same concerns, including traffic congestion and the density that a potential apartment complex would bring.
Nevertheless, the council approved the rezoning, noting that it complies with the city’s general plan, which calls for high density residential development in that area.
In response, residents calling themselves Avenue B Citizens Advisory Group submitted a referendum petition asking that the decision be put to a citizen vote. However, the referendum came to a standstill when it did not have enough qualified signatures.
Amy Gill suggested that the rezoning request is a “smoke and mirrors” attempt to tie the lots and build something bigger. Linville confirmed that the properties could be tied together as long as the zoning is the same.
Elizabeth Huyck said that the rezoning would benefit the California property owners, not the citizens of Yuma. Councilman Morris objected to this line of reasoning, noting that the city cannot take the owners into consideration when deciding an issue. “It doesn’t matter who the owner is,” he said.
Peter Gill noted that an increase in the density of low income housing leads to increased crime. City Attorney Richard Files immediately cut in, noting that the council must legally disregard this comment.
Lolitta Causey listed off all the businesses, apartment complexes and mobile home parks in the vicinity. “It’s congested. Why would you want to put more traffic there?”
Branden Freeman, a planning and zoning commissioners, spoke in support of the rezoning. “The property owner is only trying to apply the land use already approved in 2018,” he said.
He explained that when the request went before the commission, the main concerns of the commissioners who did not support it were ingress and egress, traffic and the design and number of units, details that are considered in the development phase.
He stressed the need for more housing in Yuma, in particular for military personnel.