After taking in comments from both sides, the Yuma City Council unanimously voted to change the zoning code related to residential density and parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
The text amendments will allow multi-use mixed development in the downtown area. The council has long expressed a desire for new residential investment in the area, leading staff to propose an increase in the current density allowances.
The code will identify density requirements for single- and multi-family projects based on use, lot size and density bonuses if a project includes other amenities, such as sustainability, mixed use, walkability, public art and onsite parking.
In addition, the amendment will not require onsite parking for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. The parking changes would only apply to those properties that are along and adjacent to Main Street.
The last part concerned some members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted 5-1 to deny recommendation of the changes, with most of the members citing concerns with parking issues.
Some downtown business owners also voiced concerns with allowing residential development without parking. “I just think we need to put the brakes on just letting everybody come down and not providing adequate parking for these future developments,” noted Ricky Good, operator of Jimmie Dee’s Bar.
Good and Jim Smith, co-owner of Jimmie Dee’s, have expressed concerns with proposed plans in the vicinity of their bar. Ronald Pailliotet has proposed demolishing the vacant Drake Hotel, 29-39 W. 2nd St., and developing the parcel as well as another nearby property into mixed-use projects. His proposal calls for building a three-story, mixed-use project, with 20 apartments, retail space, ground-level parking garage and a rooftop restaurant as well as a new three- or four-story loft-style apartment building with 14 to 18 units featuring a shared rooftop deck for residents’ use. These changes to the code will allow the proposed project to move forward.
Good noted that he would welcome “the right development,” such as retail, restaurants and sports bars, but not apartments. “Bringing people down there who will need parking 24/7 and not being able to do it because my customers will be in their parking spots … doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.
Good asked the council not to put the “cart before the horse” and first take care of the parking situation. “Just give it more thought than just greenlighting this thing,” he said.
However, at this meeting, more speakers spoke in favor of the code changes than against. Mike Lutes of Lutes Casino said that the Lutes family favors downtown development and supports the code amendment.
Adrian Elder, who owns Main Street properties along with business partners, said he moved to Yuma 10 years ago. “I remember what downtown looked like, and I’m so proud of what it looks like now. We need to keep moving in the same direction. As a whole, development is a good thing. Our tenants request more foot traffic. This would be a great way to do that,” Elder said.
Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Co., agreed that parking is an issue, but he clarified that it’s a separate issue. “The issue we’re talking about here is the zoning and bringing up the density requirements, which is a separate issue than parking spaces,” he said.
Wheeler urged the council to “modernize” density standards. “I think that prohibiting or not following through with the opportunity to develop is really, really something that can stifle us for the next 20 years. Moving this project forward is in the interest of the community as a whole, in the interest of downtown, in the interest of business owners, in the interest of the property owners and anybody looking to be entrepreneurial and come in and do good things for the community,” he said. “Bring us into the modern age. Let’s get this passed and everybody wins.”
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon, in the absence of Mayor Doug Nicholls, stressed that the “council has and is listening to everyone about the parking, and that is something we are going to address moving forward … Please know we are taking all of your comments into consideration.”
The council will be discussing short- and long-term potential parking solutions at an Oct. 22 special work session to be held at 10 a.m. in the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez explained that the city is looking at several solutions such as re-striping some spaces in parts of downtown, installing different signage and, in the long-term, setting benchmarks for when a parking garage should be built.
“All of this input from the community is very helpful, it’s beneficial, and hopefully will help steer us to the right place to address what I think is very positive momentum for downtown with new investment and new growth,” Rodriguez said.
This week, he added, the city would be resigning the City Hall parking lot to make it more accessible to downtown visitors nights and weekends.
“I just wanted to make it clear, there are no losers in this. We want everybody to win,” Councilman Mike Shelton quipped.
Councilman Gary Knight said that he wants downtown to return to the days of his youth, when there were no empty storefronts and Main Street was busy. “The only thing that’s going to make downtown busy, really busy again, is if we have more residential close (by), so that people can live down there and everything is within walking distance,” Knight said.
“Yes, I think in the future we’ll end up with a parking garage, a three-level parking garage somehow. The city is not going to build one, but we might get a private-public partnership to get one done, but it’s not going to happen unless there’s a real need,” he added.
Knight explained why he thinks there isn’t a need for a parking garage just yet, pointing to a recent Main Street event that drew some 1,200 residents. “Everybody found a place to park. Everybody parked and went to the event and had a lot of fun,” he said. “I think the only way that downtown is going to progress and kind of get back to where it used to be where there aren’t any empty storefronts and there aren’t any empty, blighted buildings is if we make code changes like being introduced here and allow some increased density so all of that can happen.”
Councilwoman Ema Elea Shoop noted that parking has been talked about for many years and it’s time to come up with an action plan. She invited community members to attend the next Design and Historic Review Committee, scheduled for Oct. 13, and offer their parking ideas.
“Put your thoughts together, put your plans together, and come to the meeting. We’ve talked long enough,” Shoop said.