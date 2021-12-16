The Yuma City Council on Wednesday gave a thumbs up to the sale of utility bonds to raise money to pay for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
Following the council’s unanimous approval, the bonds were set to go on the market early Thursday morning, with the transaction closing in about 10 days. The sale is expected to raise $73 million. A premium fee will raise the amount owed by the city to $86.8 million.
The bonds are expected to be paid off in 2041, with annual payments ranging from $2.56 million in 2022 to $6.37 million in 2041. The city will repay the bonds with revenues from the water and wastewater fees paid by residents.
Mark Reader of the financial advisory firm Stifel, Nicolaus and Co. shared good news with the council. He noted that Yuma’s credit rating has been upgraded from A+ to AA- to reflect city and regional economic growth and “historically strong” debt-coverage ratio.
“They’re obviously bullish on your economy,” Reader quipped.
A report by Standard & Poor, a market credit rating agency, also attributed the upgrade to strong demand for the water and wastewater service, with more than 61% of the system’s revenues coming from customers, which promotes revenue stability.
Reader previously described the city’s wastewater system as a “healthy” $22 million enterprise with expenses just under $11 million, which allows the city to pay off the debt without raising utility rates.
With Yuma’s strong credit rating, the city locked in an interest rate of 2.3%, which Reader described as “fairly consistent with our planning numbers.”
No members of the public asked to address the issue before the council adopted the ordinance that authorizes the bond sale.
The ordinance included an emergency clause to allow a quick sale to take advantage of the current favorable interest rates. Without the emergency clause, the city would have to wait 30 days before selling the bonds.
Another factor adding to the urgency is the rising costs of construction. A few months ago, city staff had estimated the cost to complete the project at $80 million. The current estimate is somewhere around $86 million.
Desert Dunes, located on Avenue 6E, just south of 32nd Street, was built in 2005 with a capacity of 3.3 million gallons per day. The planned expansion would double the capacity to 6.6 million gallons per day.
The facility serves the east side of the city, which has rapidly grown in the last few years, placing increased demand on the plant.