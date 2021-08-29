At the request of neighbors, a subdivision will be developed with larger setbacks and a higher wall than normally required to allow for an additional buffer between the development and adjacent homes.
The Yuma City Council recently approved the final plat of the Driftwood Ranch Unit No. 2 Subdivision. The property is located at the southeast corner of Avenue 5½ East and 44th Street.
Councilman Gary Knight asked staff to confirm that the plat required a 50-foot setback as well as a higher block wall for an additional buffer between the development and the houses on South Avenue 5½E.
“That is correct. There is that 50-foot setback requirement on those western lots of the subdivision, and then the subdivision wall was to be an additional block higher than is typically required,” said Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development.
“I just wanted to make sure the residents on the west side of 5½E were aware we were going to follow through with the buffer that we promised them when we approved the subdivision,” Knight added.
In 2005, the property owner/developer petitioned to have these properties annexed into the city for development. The area has historically been used for agriculture. The 30 acres are bounded by large-lot residential development to the west and south, the first phase of the Driftwood Subdivision to the east, and the Yuma County Public Works property to the north.
Neighboring property owners voiced concern about the potential impacts of the proposed development. They cited concerns with potential density increase, subsequent population increase, a negative effect to the current rural “way of life” for neighboring properties and an increase in traffic along South Avenue 5½E.
Neighbors also cited fears that the proposed development would decrease the values of the surrounding properties which are developed as rural ranchettes. They asked for a larger buffer along South Avenue 5½E.
“The buffer is intended to maximize the compatibility of the new residential development with the form, scale, and visual character of neighboring properties in the vicinity,” states a staff report.
Additionally, the report notes, city staff and the developer are working closely to ensure that the required 50-foot setback buffer is maintained on the agreed upon perimeter lots.
Phase 1 of the Driftwood Ranch development included 140 single-family lots as well as the Dorothy Hall Elementary School site. Phase 2 will provide housing for 87 additional units.
In other action, the council also approved the final plat of the Patagonia Subdivision. The property is located near the southeast corner of Avenue 9E and 24th Street.
The property consists of 29 acres and features frontage along Avenue 9E. This development will have residential lots ranging in size from 43,000 to 90,000 square feet.