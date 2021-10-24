After comparing financing options, the Yuma City Council has opted to go with a bond sale to pay for the urgently needed expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
The wastewater treatment facility serves the east side of the city, which has rapidly grown in the last few years, placing increased demand on the plant.
Another factor adding to the urgency is the rising costs of construction. A few months ago, city staff had estimated the cost to complete the project at $80 million. The current estimate is somewhere around $86 million.
Consequently, the council has made the expansion of Desert Dunes a priority.
Desert Dunes, located on Avenue 6E, just south of 32nd Street, was constructed in 2005 with a capacity of 3.3 million gallons per day, with the intention of eventually increasing its capacity.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez noted that the city is now at the point when it must expand the facility due to growth. Last year Yuma saw the “largest single year for residential construction ever in the city’s history,” in addition to a number of other large new projects, particularly in the east side of the city.
“What that’s done is escalated now the need for us to move into Phase 2, which is to double the capacity” to 6.6 million gallons per day, Rodriguez explained.
The first phase of Desert Dunes was built using funds from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, an agency that provides funding to communities for maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure.
For the second phase, staff had been leaning towards issuing public bonds. With this transaction, bonds are sold to the public, raising money for construction while investors earn interest on their investment.
Mark Reader of the financial advisory firm Stifel presented information on the two options, another WIFA loan or a bond sale.
Reader noted that the city’s wastewater enterprise system is a “healthy” $22 million business with expenses just under $11 million. Therefore, the city can pay off the debt without raising the wastewater utility rates paid by residents.
It’s also a good time for a bond sale, with interest rates still low. However, Reader illustrated the need to act quickly, due to rising construction costs and inflation.
“We are seeing some inflation creep in. and when we have inflation, interest rates creep up as well,” Reader said. “But we’re still, for strong credits like the City of Yuma, in a very low all-time historical market. We haven’t hit the low, but all in all, still not a bad time historically to go ahead and access the markets one way or the other.”
With Yuma’s A+ and AA- credit ratings, the interest rates would range from .190% to 1.880% in the current market.
The public bond sale would raise $72 million. A premium fee would raise the amount owed to $86.8 million.
With WIFA, the city would borrow about $94 million. “WIFA has suggested to us that they have a million-dollar grant. We were hoping to get more than that,” he said.
With the WIFA grant, the city would have up to $95 million for the project. The WIFA funds are higher due to federal requirements, including having to bid the project out with federal wages, meaning increased labor costs, and a “buy American steel” mandate.
The expansion will take a lot of steel and iron, Reader noted. With a bond sale, the city doesn’t have federal mandates to follow.
The total principal and interest paid by the city for a WIFA loan would be $105 million and $111.5 million for a 20-year bond issuance.
The average annual debt service paid with wastewater revenues would be $5.3 million for a WIFA loan and $5.7 million with a bond sale, a difference of about $350,000.
However, there’s more uncertainty with the WIFA loan due to the federal mandates involving labor and materials.
“The mandate for American steel is going to affect the steel rebar, valves and all the steel piping throughout the project, if you can find them,” Utilities Director Jeremy McCall said.
Councilman Chris Morris asked about the potential for construction delays due to material shortages and the supply chain situation. McCall noted that staff had factored in a 10% contingency after taking those factors into consideration.
Councilman Gary Knight asked which plan had the most “locked in” numbers. “There are less requirements with a public bond sale. We’re in more control of the procurement process when we do that,” McCall said.
Another advantage of a bond sale is that the city could refinance in nine years, which could be negotiated, while WIFA has strict 10-year covenants.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the current congressional turmoil around Biden’s infrastructure plan could impact the bond sale. Reader explained that the situation is actually good for the markets because the additional programs would require tax increases. Interest income for bond buyers is exempt from federal and state taxation, making the demand for bonds grow.
The Water and Sewer Commission supports the public bond sale, Reader said.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon noted that the council members seemed to agree with the recommendation of going with the bond sale.
“Let’s get going on that,” McClendon said.
Knight stressed the need to act “as quickly as possible to get the ball rolling so we can take advantage of the lowest interest rates that we can get.”
Reader said he would be back with the finalized plan on Nov. 17.