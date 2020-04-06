SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The city plans to widen the main access road to housing developments on the east side of San Luis.
The San Luis City Council on Wednesday directed the city public works department to begin planning for widening of Avenue F between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and County 23-1/2 Street.
The issue was placed on the agenda at the request of Councilman Matias Rosales, who said newly developed subdivisions have, in turn, increased traffic volumes in the area. The street of Avenue F in question is a two-lane street lacking sidewalks and street lights.
“With the growth of the city, the traffic is growing,” Rosales said, “and people are crossing in their vehicles over undeveloped land. I believe that the work can be done in phases, but something needs to be done, because in two or three years it’s going to be a bigger problem.”
South of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Avenue F serves as an access road to subdivisions developed by Comite de Bienestar, as well as Sant Cecilia, a subdivision under development by Riedel Holdings.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, said the city will begin by securing rights-of-way to begin widening the roadway.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he believes the city can complete the initial phase of widening with funds in next year’s budget.