The conceptual East Mesa Community Park is one step closer to becoming a reality. Residents in the east side of the Yuma city limits have long asked for a park.
The City Council awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the project.
For $189,287, the firm J2 Engineering & Environmental Design of Phoenix will take on the job of designing the park after finding out what kind of park residents.
To be located at Avenue 6E and 36th Street, the city envisions the East Mesa Community Park as a 10-acre, open-turf area that can accommodate multiple sports activities.
The new park could also include ramadas, a playground, restroom facilities, disc golf, exercise equipment, lighted pickleball and basketball courts, as well as an art component, according to a staff report.
Other possible elements include walking/jogging paths that connect to other paths running through a natural area of multiple ponds in partnership with the Desert Dunes Water Treatment Facility.
Other uses and potential size changes may be identified during a planning study. J2 Engineering will conduct the study and develop conceptual options and cost estimates for the park based on city and community input.
After completing public involvement and master planning efforts, city staff will return to council for approval of the next phase and costs to allow the firm to proceed into final design of the approved concept for the project.
As part of the requests for qualifications process, a pre-submittal meeting was held May 18 for all interested firms to participate in a briefing and question-and-answer session to better prepare their proposals and highlight the scoring RFQ criteria.
The city received proposals from four firms: Dig Studio, Floor Associates, J2 Engineering & Environmental Design and Kimley-Horn. An evaluation committee of city staff reviewed and rated the proposals, based on the scoring criteria provided within the RFQ.
On July 13, all four firms were invited to answer additional preset questions about the project and their ability to perform. Three firms responded and one firm opted out due to scheduling conflicts.
In other action, the council approved a job order for emergency repairs to a waterline in Giss Parkway. Yuma Valley Contractors performed the work for $185,000.
An existing 46-year-old, 20-inch cast iron pipe failed in the westbound curb lane of Giss Parkway under the Union Pacific Railroad bridge between Gila Street and Redondo Drive.
A staff report noted that the replacement of a failed waterline was needed to ensure that a water leak does not damage public roadways, cause unsafe driving conditions or jeopardize the city’s water supply reliability.
The company replaced the failed waterline with 245 feet of new ductile iron pipe. An in-line 20-inch valve was installed on the west end of the repair, and a 16-inch in-line valve was installed on the east end.
The contractor began the emergency repair on the waterline on June 21 and completed the work on July 23.