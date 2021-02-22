The Yuma City Council will hold a goal-setting work session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.
Presentations and discussions will be held on the following topics: city benefit plans, general plan update, community development code updates, maintenance and operations of city parks, revitalize the Kennedy Skate park, building a park facility on the East Mesa, Intelligent Transportation System implementation, utilities code updates (water/sewer regulations, backflow prevention), expansion of Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility, police academy, develop a plan and support for riverfront development, organizational plan recommendation for fiscal year 2022, and state and federal legislative updates.
View the agenda at https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.