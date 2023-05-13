With some sales tax revenues in jeopardy, the Yuma City Council has opted to push adoption of the tax levy as far back as legally possible – to Aug. 2.

The Yuma City Council has been discussing the budget for the 2024 fiscal year that starts July 1. The original budget calendar called for adoption of the final budget on June 21, followed by adoption of the property tax levy on Aug. 21.

