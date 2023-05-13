With some sales tax revenues in jeopardy, the Yuma City Council has opted to push adoption of the tax levy as far back as legally possible – to Aug. 2.
The Yuma City Council has been discussing the budget for the 2024 fiscal year that starts July 1. The original budget calendar called for adoption of the final budget on June 21, followed by adoption of the property tax levy on Aug. 21.
Tax levy is the total amount that the city would collect from property taxes. The city’s annual budget is based in part on an estimated property tax levy based on the assessed valuation of property within the city limits as provided in February by the Yuma County Assessor.
Last year, the city did not increase the tax rate and is now 4% under the maximum levy limit allowed under state law. Overall, assessed values have increased 7.1% compared to last year. This includes an increase of 4.9% to base properties and 2.2% increase associated with new construction.
The council members have two options. They could lower the tax rate by 4.7% and still maintain the same base levy as last year, plus new construction.
Since this is not considered a tax levy increase, a Truth-in-Taxation notice and public hearing on increasing the tax levy would not be required.
However, staff recommended bringing the tax levy back to the maximum allowed. This option lowers the property tax rate by 0.8%, from $2.19 to $2.17 on each $100 of assessed values, but increases in assessed values would increase the tax levy by 4% for the existing tax base, plus new construction.
The recommended option increases the city’s levy to the maximum $16.04 million and would require a Truth-in-Taxation notice and public hearing.
However, in the April 19 discussion, Councilman Gary Knight asked about the possibility of delaying the adoption of the tax levy as much as possible.
“The Legislature is in the process of removing some of our sales tax revenue to the tune of close to $7 million, and that's why we've actually got a slight increase in property taxes. I would just like to delay it as long as we legally can,” Knight said. “I'd like to see what we can do to delay it just to see what the Legislature passes or doesn't pass.”
He noted that “if, in fact, $7 million comes off our revenues, then what we've got and what was presented is good. But if we don't lose that money, I would like to take another look at not increasing property taxes. So I'd like to delay the schedule as much as we legally can.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls agreed. “I think that's a good approach because $7 million is the raise, if I remember correctly, for staff. We want to make good on the raise, but we also need to make sure everything's fiscally stable. So the best way to get that schedule accelerated is to have the Legislature return,” Nicholls said.
“So, if that happens sooner, we'll be approving the budget sooner, but I think that's a good idea to make sure we've allowed it for as much time legally as we can to make sure that we can be as responsive as we can and not get caught short. So thank you very much for that suggestion,” he added.
On May 3, Finance Director Doug Allen offered two options. He explained that the property tax rate and levy must be adopted by the council before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopts all tax rates and levies in the county. This is scheduled to happen on Aug. 21.
The council could potentially push out the ordinance adoption to Aug. 16, but this would be risky as it only leaves a two-day gap before the supervisors adopt the tax rates and levies.
In the two options offered by Allen, the council would adopt the final budget on June 21, which sets the cap.
“That'll be the maximum the budget reaches, not to be exceeded. So within that number, we have flexibility. If (a need) were to arise, we can move items around to meet those needs,” Allen explained.
With the first option, the council would hold the Truth in Taxation hearing and introduce the tax levy ordinance on July 5 and adopt the ordinance on July 19.
In the second option, the council would hold the Truth in Taxation hearing and introduce the tax levy ordinance on July 19 and adopt the ordinance on Aug. 2.
“Now that's presuming we bring the levy back to the max. If we keep the levy flat, then we don't need the (Truth in Taxation) hearing. We just do the ordinance,” Allen said.
The council went with the second option, choosing to adopt the ordinance on Aug. 2.
Knight said that Option B looked like the best solution. “The whole reason I asked for this was because we're not sure exactly what the Legislature is going to pass and what the state budget is going to look like, and it can definitely impact our budget, our city budget,” Knight said.
“If some of the legislation that they have put forth ends up in the budget, we could lose as much as $7 million out of our budget. So I wanted to make sure that we didn't approve our budget any sooner than we had to because there's, you know, if they don't take away the $7 million from our from our budget, then we could be in a position not to do the Truth and Taxation and not have to raise the tax levy. But if they do, we would have to, so basically what I wanted to do was put this off as long as we legally could so we can find out what the state Legislature is going to do,” he added.