The Yuma City Council recently held a hearing on the general plan update, which drew comments from several members of the public and council, however, they put off adopting it, claiming they hadn’t had time to read through the 311-page document.
The council on Dec. 15 unanimously voted to continue the agenda item until Jan. 1, the last that members can adopt the general plan for it to go to voters in August.
The general plan is a guiding document for future development. It does not zone property, but zoning must conform to the plan.
Jennifer Albers, principal planner, reviewed recent changes as a result of public comments.
In Chapter 2, which covers land use, high density was increased to allow 30-plus units per acre. The updated plan includes an action item to amend the zoning code to allow higher density and smaller square footages for each unit.
“That allows our existing apartment complexes like El Encanto to become in conformance to our plan. This is an issue that council discussed when we talked about the Old Town area, that our zoning code doesn’t allow you to meet the density,” Albers said.
It includes an action item to update the Compatible Land Use Study, as recommended by the Marine Corps Air Station. Staff agrees it needs to be updated in the next 1-5 years, funded by a federal grant.
Map amendments include extending the city boundary further south as per an agreement with San Luis and address business park land use development.
The plan addresses half circles at major intersections to better match property lines.
The city sent notices to some of the property owners of the larger, undeveloped property to let them know the current zoning and recommended changes. Two responded in support.
For Chapter 3, which covers transportation, staff recommends adding additional gateway routes along 4th Avenue and Avenue B and extending those at 16th and 32nd streets so they all connect.
This in response to a public survey that indicated residents feel it’s “very important or somewhat important” that the city’s entryway roads have higher standards.
“As a gateway route, the intent is, if those properties were to redevelop, then we could apply the aesthetic overlay, and then there would be an enhanced design on those new sites,” Albers explained.
The Yuma Mesa Irrigation District had expressed concern with canals being identified as bike routes. Albers clarified that development would not happen along the canals without their involvement and hopefully they can find a compromise.
The plan includes added policies also due to public comments on ball field maintenance, natural areas and wildlife linkages, and water conservation.
Avenue A and both sides of South 4th Avenue are included in redevelopment areas so those property owners have the opportunity to take advantage of the infill overlay.
Albers addressed comments from Hall Construction. “They probably build most single-family homes in our community, so what happens in the plan does affect what they do.”
Hall would like to see the low density maximum increased from the current 4.9 units an acre to 5.9. However, staff opposes the change because, in 2008, the city increased low density from 1-6 units per acre to 4.9 at the request of Hall Construction.
“The intent being they had small-lot subdivisions that they wanted to develop and they couldn’t meet the minimum density that was a medium density so we made that shift,” Albers said.
As a result, the city now has several subdivisions that meet the current density. “If we take that back up, we have now created nonconforming subdivisions,” she added.
Another recommended update is to bury distribution power lines for new developments “because they don’t get hit by cars, they don’t get struck by lightning, branches don’t fall on them,” Albers said.
For Chapter 5, which covers housing, Albers addressed discussion centered on a Marines Corps order vs. state statute. She clarified that Yuma is subject to state law that restricts development within the noise contours of a military airport and accident potential zones.
She pointed out that existing vacant property zoned residential is primarily along 32nd Street, East Main Canal, Avenue B, 16th Street and the Gila Valley. Some of that high-density residential zoning has been there for a very long time, and some of the property is currently farmed.
A future apartment complex is planned for the Gila Valley near the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. Some state land is zoned residential, but no one has purchased it yet.
As for multifamily housing, the city recognizes a need for it and the council has taken action to address the need, such as adjusting wastewater fees to make it more affordable. Three market-rate projects with 191 units were built in the city in the last year.
“That’s a huge increase for us,” Albers said.
Touching on military housing, Albers said, “Yes, we have an issue with military housing. The military allowance is based on local conditions. It’s not based on renting a single-family home, which is the most common multifamily housing in Yuma.”
The allowance calculation now includes the rents for tax credit projects and limited- or low- income or senior housing. MCAS has initiated a study to see if it can adjust the housing allowance.
The hearing drew four speakers, including Paul LaCour who expressed concern with the Amtrak platform, noting the 2 a.m. pickup time and the dark tunnel, lack of safety rails and exposure to rain. He requested a covered, lit platform.
Councilman Gary Knight said that the city does not own that property and noted that the city can’t even go on that property without permission from Union Pacific or Amtrak, which rents the rail.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that relief might come with the proposed multimodal transportation center at the nearby Hotel Del Sol, a project which just got a grant.
The Yuma Audubon Society submitted 11 pages of comments focused on open space and the natural environment, as well as addressing concerns with the chapters on land use, transportation, recreation, conservation, public services and safety.
At the meeting, Jay Meierdierck, a member of the conservation committee, noted that the Colorado and Gila Rivers should be a thread tying together all chapters of the plan and highlighted concerns with climate change and future pandemics.
Cary Meister, committee chair, expressed concerns with recent proposals to desalinate water from the Gulf of California, which would likely lead to less water flowing in the Colorado River in Yuma.
Will Katz protested the stated population increase of 9,000 in 10 years, which he said investors could misinterpret as a low-growth or no-growth plan. He said it could influence federal officials to decide to grant a proposed water transfer of Colorado River water to Queen Creek if they believe Yuma is a no-growth or low-growth community. He suggested using internal estimates or metrics used by other communities.
Albers explained that the number came from the state and that a change of 9,000 between 2008 and 2017 is nearly a 2% annual growth rate, “a good growth rate.” She doesn’t anticipate that it will be an issue for any grants or future development.
Branden Freeman expressed concern with the effects of urban growth boundaries on housing values and affordability. “I’m sure you all are aware of the current housing market and the lack of housing available, especially in regards to affordable housing,” he said. “I ask that the council and staff evaluate the current UGB boundaries and consider expanding or entirely removing this boundary.”
Councilman Mike Shelton did not agree with some of the guiding conservation policies in the updated plan. As for public participation, he asked for a “direct, explicit” reference to videoconferencing so people can “see and be seen” and not just depend on postcards.
Councilwoman Karen Watts wants a climate action plan included, noting Yuma’s arid, dry climate. She suggested incentives for developers to encourage the use of energy conservation methods.
She also suggested adding a goal to retain public safety officers. However, Nicholls pointed out that this might be better accomplished through the strategic plan, which is reviewed every year.
After the discussion, Knight said that he needed more time to read the updated plan. The other council members agreed and unanimously voted to continue the discussion and possible adoption to Jan. 19.