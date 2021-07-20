The Yuma City Council on Wednesday is expected to adopt the primary property tax levy and Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 expenditures and levy for fiscal year 2021/22.
The city anticipates that it will collect a primary property tax levy of $14.8 million, which is $592,773 more than the current year.
While the adopted annual budget resulted in a reduction of the primary tax rate, the primary property tax levy, or the total amount that would be collected, will increase due to new construction.
The property tax rate is $2.2681, a decrease from the current rate of $2.3185. This equates to a 2.17% reduction in the tax rate from FY2021 to FY2022. This means the proposed tax would be $226.81 for a $100,000 home. The individual amounts depend on a home’s assessed value.
The council is also expected to adopt the tax levy for the city’s five municipal improvement districts including Park West Units 4 and 5, Desert Sky Unit No. 1, Saguaro Units 3 and 4, Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2 and Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2.
This will be the first time that the city assesses five municipal improvement districts. The levies will be adopted by ordinance.
Seven other ordinances are up for adoption, which would expand the allowed uses for corner markets; update the floodplain management language; identify permitted housing types within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District; update construction standards; and define the procedure and standard for obtaining an administrative warrant to allow the city to remedy public nuisances.
Two of the ordinances would authorize the annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, 248 S. Avenue B and grant an easement to Arizona Public Service to provide an electrical power service feed and 800 amp transformer to the Thomas F. Alt Utilities Complex.
In addition, nine proposed ordinances will be introduced, including text amendments to the city code intended to update erosion and sediment control language; Stormwater Runoff in New Developments language; and traffic control standards and other minor editorial updates.
A proposed ordinance would remove inconsistencies and outdated processes relating to the use and operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric miniature scooters, electric skateboards, motorized skateboards, motorized play vehicles and similar devices.
Proposed ordinances would result in the acquisition of an easement for public sewer facilities for the Yuma RV & Boat Storage property and an easement along the west side of Avenue 10E south of 28th Street for the purpose of a dedicated pick-up/drop-off lane and a multiuse pathway being constructed as part of a roadway improvement project.
Other proposed ordinances would rezone property at 1639 S. 6th Ave. from the Low Density Residential/Infill Overlay District to the General Commercial/Infill Overlay District and 3.13 acres at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 11th Street from the Light Industrial District to the Medium Density Residential District, while maintaining the existing Infill Overlay District.
Nine resolutions are on the agenda, some of which would authorize the following:
• A development fee credit agreement with Riedel Holdings for the construction of the south half of 40th Street at the La Estancia Subdivision .
• An intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County and other government agencies to participate in the Yuma Region-Imagery Acquisition Consortium Project for the updating of aerial images used in GIS mapping and applications. The one-time payment to the county is $39,771.
• A 36-month lease agreement with Amberly’s Place for the city property located at 812 S. Avenue A. The lease amount for the property used as a thrift shop is $1,215 per month.
The consent agenda includes several construction contracts and purchases, two subdivision final plats as well as the allocation of an additional $40,000 in pandemic relief funds to Crossroads Mission for the purchase of furnishings and three Community Development Block Grant agreements totaling $98,893 with local nonprofit organizations.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. They can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.