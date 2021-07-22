The Yuma City Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a primary property tax levy as well as the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 expenditures and levy, both for fiscal year 2021/22.
The city’s annual budget is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy based on the assessed valuation of property within the city limits as provided in February by the Yuma County Assessor.
The city anticipates that it will collect a primary property tax levy of $14.8 million, which is $592,773 more than the current year. While the adopted annual budget resulted in a reduction of the primary tax rate, the primary property tax levy, or the total amount that would be collected, will increase due to new construction.
The primary property tax rate is $2.2681, a decrease from the current rate of $2.3185. This equates to a 2.17% reduction in the tax rate from FY2021 to FY2022. This means the proposed tax would be $226.81 for a $100,000 home. The individual amounts depend on a home’s assessed value.
The city has not had a secondary property tax levy since 1992.
The tax rate for the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 is $3.9800 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is higher than the current tax rate of $3.4152. The tax is anticipated to raise about $139,257 in fiscal year 2022.
The district, established in 1969, had a tax levy of $117,500 with a property tax rate of $3.4152 for the last fiscal year.
The new tax rate means that for a Class 1 business that has an 18% assessment ratio, the annual property tax would be an increment of $101.66 per $100,000 of valuation. In addition to the levy, the city contributes about 50% of the Downtown Mall maintenance costs.
A combined public hearing on the budget and tax levies were held on June 16. No members of the public asked to speak on either of the items.
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT LEVIES
The council also adopted the tax levy for the city’s five municipal improvement districts including Park West Units 4 and 5, Desert Sky Unit No. 1, Saguaro Units 3 and 4, Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2 and Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2.
This will be the first time that the city assesses the municipal improvement districts. With agreement from developers, the districts were established to pay for the maintenance of landscape improvements through the collection of taxes on properties within the districts.
The Driftwood Ranch property tax rate is $1.1209, which is expected to raise $14,000 for maintenance. The cost for the property owners will be $112.09 per $100,000 of property value.
The Livingston Ranch No. 2 property tax rate is $1.1107, which will raise $6,600 in revenues. The expenditures were set at $18,656, with $12,056 of the cost paid by city road funds. The cost to property owners will be $111.07 per $100,000 of property value.
The Saguaro No. 3 and 4 property tax rate is $0.8050, which will raise $14,000 for maintenance. The property owner cost will be $80.50 per $100,000 of property value.
The Park West No 4 and 5 property tax rate is $1.1056, which will raise $13,400 for maintenance. The cost for property owners will be $110.56 per $100,000 of property value.
The Desert Sky No. 1 property tax rate is $1.1033, which will raise $21,800 for maintenance. The cost for property owners will be $110.33 per $100,000 of property value.
ADOPTED RESOLUTIONS
In other action, the council adopted three resolutions. The first resolution authorizes a development fee credit agreement with Riedel Holdings for the construction of the south half of 40th Street at the La Estancia Subdivision.
According to a staff report, Riedell Holdings developed a new single-family subdivision, La Estancia, located in the vicinity of the southeast corner of Avenue 8½ E and 40th Street. As part of the subdivision, the developer designed the full width of 40th Street from Avenue 8½ E to about the Avenue 8¾ E alignment and constructed the south half of the design.
The construction of 40th Street from Avenue 8E to Avenue 10E is in the city’s Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2022 to 2026 and in the Yuma Development Fee Transportation Infrastructure Improvements Plan.
The total amount of transportation development fee credits is $154,298, calculated as 179 lots multiplied by the $892 transportation development fee per lot.
The second resolution authorized City Administrator Phil Rodriguez to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County and other government agencies to participate in the Yuma Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium Project for the updating of aerial images used in GIS mapping and applications. The one-time payment to the county is $39,771.
In 2017, Yuma County partnered with other government agencies in the region to share costs associated with the purchase of updated aerial imagery captured in 2012 and 2017. The updated aerial imagery was obtained by a private company and required multiple flyovers to capture the level of detail required for use in GIS mapping and applications.
While the city did not participate in the initial partnership, the city recently determined it had a need for the updated aerial imagery to improve and update its GIS data. Through this agreement will be able to obtain the 2012 and 2017 aerial imagery for use in city GIS applications.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that he liked to see this kind of partnership that combined resources and shared costs to save taxpayers money. He commended staff for pursuing the agreement. Rodriguez thanked Kathy Fernandez, the city’s chief information officer, for taking the lead on this project.
The last resolution authorized a 36-month lease agreement with Amberly’s Place for the city property located at 812 S. Avenue A. The lease amount is $1,215 per month. The lease starts Aug. 15, with the option to renew for two additional 12-month periods.
The family advocacy center currently uses the property as the Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe to support the needs of abuse victims in Yuma County.
In reply to Councilman Gary Knight’s query as to any changes in new lease agreement, City Attorney Richard Files noted that other than the dates and contact person, the only change is that the lease has been extended to three years with the renewal options “so it’s not coming back every time.”