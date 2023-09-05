Before approving the final plat for Barkley Ranch Unit 8 subdivision, the Yuma City Council debated a need for a pathway to give students safer access to schools.
Ranch 800 LLC plans to develop Barkley Ranch Units No. 8, 9 and 10 with single-family residential lots at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C. Currently, the site is used for agricultural farming.
Several residents have raised objections to a proposed 239-lot subdivision, mostly centered on traffic, especially during pick-up and drop-off times at Crane Middle School.
At least one resident suggested a pathway from the neighborhood to Crane and then to Mesquite Elementary School.
Although some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier expressed their own reservations, the commission unanimously recommended approval by the council.
During the recent meeting, Councilman Mike Shelton read a letter by Dale Ponder of the Crane Elementary District on the lack of “easy” access to the district’s property on the west side of the proposed subdivision.
For example, Ponder’s letter noted, students traveling by foot and bicycle would need to exit the subdivision to the south along the 42nd Trail and travel westbound along 32nd Street to reach Crane. Ponder suggested sidewalks and bicycle paths for students to safely travel to Crane on 32nd Street.
Ponder also addressed access to Mesquite. “Having a walking path and bicycle route to the west of the proposed plat that runs north-south along this property might help to make access to Mesquite Elementary School a little easier and likely safer,” his letter stated.
Even so, Ponder wrote, students would need to exit the subdivision again to the south on 42nd Trail, proceed westbound on 32nd Street, beyond Crane Middle School, before turning north on to the new proposed path.
The less ideal and probably more cost effective route would require students to continue westbound on 32nd Street, advancing to the west to Crane, before heading north along the access road, Ponder noted.
A more ideal route to both schools might be some type of access on the western portion of the proposed plat so students could access the eastern portion of the district property, he added.
“From there students could walk safely to those appropriate destinations along the improved access route, traveling north to Mesquite Elementary School and south to Crane Middle School,” the letter stated
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that it’s the first time he had heard anything from Ponder on the issue. He also noted that having an access point inside a subdivision could create traffic issues within the subdivision if parents use that as a drop-off and pick-up point for their students, which would create a security problem for residents living in the subdivision.
“I also am a little surprised that the school would say that because having an uncontrolled access into the school grounds, not at their primary point of entry, can create some security concerns from school safety, with all of the issues that we’ve had with schools over the last several years and across the country,” Simonton said.
Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, said that staff reached out to the school district several times and did not receive any comments.
However, Linville said, staff has been working with the developer on increasing access, and the developer agreed to increase the 5-foot multi-use path to 10 feet along 32nd Street “so that will provide access for the students to Crane Middle School.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that the 10-foot path addresses concerns with “making sure kids can safely get to and from the school.”
In addition, Nicholls noted, the path will not be up against traffic on 32nd Street. It will be set back with a large landscape area to buffer students from traffic.
Deputy Mayor Chris Morris explained that at this time the council was only being asked to approve the final plat of Unit 8, which has six lots on the western side, and approval of this plan wouldn’t close off more discussion on access.
Councilman Gary Knight pointed out that on the west side of Crane, a cement path runs all the way to Mesquite and the city plans to extend this path from 32nd Street to 24th Street.
“It’s intended for the kids to get to and from Mesquite that live in the other subdivisions,” Knight said. “No cars can access it whatsoever. It’s a very safe path for bicycles, kids walking, whatever.”
Linville also noted that the developer, to address concerns with access into and out of the subdivision, had agreed to eliminate several lots on the eastern edge for a future connection to Avenue C when the widening of this road occurs.
In addition, staff will continue to work with the school district on any possible connections that they might be agreeable to as well as reach out to concerned residents, she said.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the final plat, with Councilman Art Morales recused due to a conflict.
Construction of the development is set to start this fall. The sizes of the single-story homes will range between 1,300 and 1,500 square feet and will likely start at $350,000.