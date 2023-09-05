Before approving the final plat for Barkley Ranch Unit 8 subdivision, the Yuma City Council debated a need for a pathway to give students safer access to schools.

Ranch 800 LLC plans to develop Barkley Ranch Units No. 8, 9 and 10 with single-family residential lots at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C. Currently, the site is used for agricultural farming.

