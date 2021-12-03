Council thinks federal priorities for 2022

The consultant who acts as the eyes and ears of Yuma in Washington, D.C., met with the City Council to talk about the federal priorities the coming year and how the city’s agenda fits in.
During a special work session on Tuesday, the city’s lobbyist, Ron Hamm, briefed the council on the federal programs relevant to the city and funding opportunities and grants under the Biden Administration.
Hamm’s duties include identifying the city’s objectives and how to accomplish them. He also arranges congressional and federal agency visits and secures support for city priorities.
“If you’re persistent, you can have some success. If you’re strategic, you can have some success,” Hamm said.
Yuma enjoyed major success in 2021, after applying eight times, by netting a $10.6 million federal grant for the proposed Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center at the historic Hotel Del Sol.
“Some of the politics needed to align for this project,” Hamm said, adding, “They don’t give many of these across the U.S.” Yuma was the only recipient of this grant in Arizona.
The application was framed differently this time around to hit some of the issues that the Biden administration cares about. In particular, the U.S. Department of Transportation wanted to be sure that it would benefit the community.
Also, Hamm said, the Yuma Multiversity Campus helped to advance the Hotel Del Sol project. Additionally, the city was successful in securing $1.5 million for the Yuma Multiversity Campus.
Some of the grants requested by the city in 2021 included funding for information technology and a police evidence storage facility. Although the evidence storage facility was not funded, Kelly said he would continue to work on it. However, the city might have to refashion the project to better fit the federal priorities.
Hamm noted that the COVID-19 pandemic largely impacted federal funding in 2021. Yuma received $11.3 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, and a $23.1 million allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA.
“COVID gives us a chance to do things differently, transform some things,” he said.
After a major infrastructure bill was signed into law on Nov. 15, more money should start coming out of Washington, D.C.. “They want big things to happen here that affect quality of life,” Hamm noted.
Some of the infrastructure money will go towards existing programs, such as transportation, water and broadband, with some money made available through grants or congressional appropriations, which means that the funding has to be approved by the House and Senate.
Many of the grants will center around resiliency, climate change and disaster prevention. Hamm said he will keep a close watch on these grant opportunities.
Funding opportunities will also come from the Build Back Better Act, which focuses on human and social infrastructure, with $40 billion for workforce development, $150 billion for housing affordability and $555 billion for climate and clean energy.
Yuma could also see funding from the National Defense Authorization Act due to the two military installations. “This would be a win-win for the Yuma region.”
Some of the opportunities that might be useful to Yuma in 2022 include grants and funding for projects that would improve infrastructure, improve quality of life, public safety and cybersecurity.
Hamm also expects funding opportunities focused on climate, resiliency and sustainability. He believes that the Biden administration will “pour money” into energy efficiency projects.
The consultant has started the process of identifying city priorities and objectives for 2022. He met with Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton and other city team members to come up with a list. The council will give final approval of the priorities list.
The next step will be figuring out how the city can reach those goals and looking for appropriate federal funding options. In February, Hamm and city officials hope to sit down with legislators and tell them where they want them to focus. After these meetings, the legislators will usually call and say what they think they can take care of.
Hamm continues to advocate for legislation that would extend the funding for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which expired on Sept. 30. At this point, it’s almost certain that the $400,000 in annual funding will be extended for the next year, however, Sinema and Kelly are working to extend it for another 15 years.
The bill went to a committee hearing three weeks ago, and it has since been approved. It’s ready to go to the Senate floor and then the House for consideration. Hamm believes this bill will ultimately be approved as well.
Another piece of legislation would extend the funding authorization for the entire program, not just Yuma’s. This bill would increase the annual funding from $400,000 a year to $750,000, which would also require more of a local match.
The Yuma Crossing NHA is considered a good project due to past efforts, including the riverfront revitalization and wetlands restoration.
“We’ve been able to leverage your ability to manage those kinds of projects with federal investment,” Hamm said. “They’ve seen that when they invest here, you actually advance those projects.”
As for immigration, Hamm was not too confident that comprehensive reform will move forward due to the upcoming midterm elections. “It’s still an issue that’s talked about often. Everyone says they will fix it, and it’s not been fixed yet,” he said.
With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “back in business” under the Biden administration, environmental regulations, such as PM10, will be aggressively enforced. PM10 is an air quality measure for particulate matter pollution.
Mayor Doug Nicholls, during his last trip to Washington, met with EPA officials to discuss the impacts to Yuma. They want to schedule a follow-up meeting to talk about how Yuma can deal with the issue here.
“I know that there was a rule that was issued by the EPA that said that the state plan was not satisfactory and they needed to come up with a better plan,” Hamm said. “I think with you, it’s going to be almost impossible to do. How do we get relief?”
Hamm noted that Nicholls and city representatives have done a “great” job over the years with developing relationships. “I always tell people, you can have a ticket to the dance in Washington, but you probably want to know the people at the door,” he said.
Hamm and the city officials have been working closely with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for years. Then Sen. Mark Kelly came along, and it’s also been a “great relationship right off the bat.” He has also worked with Reps. Raul Grijalva and Paul Gosar on a number of things.
It’s not just about developing relationships with the immediate delegation. “You want to have relationships with other members of the Arizona delegation,” Hamm said.
Sometimes it means writing letters to federal officials and having constant communication with staff members. It’s also critical to forge local partnerships and allies, Hamm said. These include nonprofits, businesses and members of the community, especially those who know people in Washington.
Hamm also stressed the need to be a resource for other organizations and people as well. “It raises the city’s profile. It’s not always us asking for stuff. It’s really a two-way street.”