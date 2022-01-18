The Yuma City Council will meet in a Tuesday work session to review the 2022 General Plan and on Wednesday for a regular meeting, which will include a presentation of the proposed conceptual plan for the Kennedy Skate Park.
The council may also discuss items on the agenda for the Wednesday meeting during the Tuesday work session.
Two resolutions are on the agenda, including one which would approve the creation of a municipal improvement district to serve Santana Subdivision Units 1-4.
The second resolution would authorize the submission of an application for the 2023 Arizona Game and Fish Commission Shooting Range Development Grant Program for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex Archery Range. If awarded, the funds would be used to develop a dedicated archery range at the PAAC.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• The purchase, delivery and installation of Emergency Communication Dispatch Center work consoles at a cost of $307,545 from Russ-Bassett Corp. of Whittier, California.
• The purchase of uninterruptible power units at a cost of $204,028 from Titan Power of Chandler.
• The purchase of telephone services from CenturyLink Communications of Monroe, Louisiana, at a cost of $110,000.
• A Construction Manager at Risk preconstruction services contract for the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility Expansion Phase II to PCL Construction of Tempe in the amount of $664,386.
• A contract for workers compensation services with TriStar Insurance Group of Long Beach, California,with an estimated annual expenditure of $42,000.
• The allocation of $38,575 in additional Community Development Block Grant pandemic funds to Catholic Community Services Safe House, a domestic violence shelter.
• A grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. The state awarded the city a grant of $150,000.
• An agreement and terms of employment with John “Jay” Simonton to serve as acting city administrator for Yuma.
• A $250,000 settlement in the cases of Woen v. City of Yuma and Redden v. City of Yuma. This settlement involves two personal injury lawsuits in Superior Court stemming from an alleged dog bite incident in 2019.
The council will also make several appointments to city boards and commissions.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.