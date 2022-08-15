The Yuma City Council this week will declare official the results of the Aug. 2 primary election. Yuma voters went to the polls to decide the city’s next mayor and presiding judge and three at-large seats on the council.
The council will meet for a work session on Tuesday and a regular meeting on Wednesday, when they will canvass the election results.
At the Tuesday work session, Finance Director Douglas Allen will present the city’s financial status, grants program and specific purchasing strategies for fiscal year 2023.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, will provide an overview on several upcoming code amendments.
The council will then review the agenda for the Wednesday meeting, which will kick off with a plaque presentation from the Yuma Police Department Property Crimes Division.
One of the resolutions up for adoption proposes to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control that the city administrator be allowed to make recommendations for special event liquor license applications without council approval. This would apply only to special event liquor licenses. All other liquor licenses would still require the recommendation of the council.
Four ordinances are set to be adopted, the first which would rezone 12.59 acres located at the northwest corner of 37th Street and Avenue 10E from low density residential to medium density single-family residential.
The second proposed ordinance would rezone two acres located at the northwest corner of South Avenue 3E and the East 73rd Street alignment from agriculture to suburban ranch.
The third proposed ordinance would turn over surplus right-of-way to the abutting property owner, PJT LLC.
The last proposed ordinance would annex property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive. The city received a request from the property owner, Kelly Curtis, to annex about 1.10 acres, which consists of three parcels, into the city.
Two ordinances will be introduced, the first an agreement to restrict the use of certain chemicals, pesticides and other substances on the 102 acres of city-owned property currently leased to Daily Farms.
The second ordinance to be introduced would renew the lease agreement with First Choice Wireless for city property located at 1610 S. Maple Ave.
The council will also conduct a public hearing to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for the rezoning of property located at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C and possibly introduce an ordinance extending the time to comply with the rezoning conditions.
In addition, the council will consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• The purchase of rye grass seed to the lowest bidder, Wilbur Ellis of Tempe, at an estimated cost of $239,465.
• The purchase of a Pierce Arrow XT PUC pumper at a total cost of $981,779, from Hughes Fire Equipment/Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wisconsin.
• The purchase of information technology products and services with an estimated amount of $7 million using vendors awarded from 15 cooperative purchasing agencies.
• Authorize the city administrator to execute the required documents with Arizona Department of Administration 911 Program Office to disperse awarded grant funds of $1.83 million from the Emergency Telecommunication Services Revolving Fund to pay for contractual costs related to equipment and services used in the operation of 911 services in the Yuma County region.
• Accept a grant of $20,000 from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee and authorize the city administrator to disperse the grant funds in support of community spay and neuter surgeries.
• Approval of the final plat for the Pueblo Corner Subdivision. The property is located at the northwest corner of Avenue B and 20th Street.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”