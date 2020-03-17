Public health measures taken to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus will alter the way Yuma meetings are conducted this week.
Consistent with the Arizona attorney general’s March 13 opinion relating to the state’s open meeting law and COVID-19, to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the Tuesday work session and the Wednesday regular meeting will be conducted remotely.
As there are no public hearings scheduled, the City Hall Council Chambers will be closed to the public.
Members of the public may view the meetings live streamed via the city’s website (www.yumaaz.gov), through the Yuma Live Playlist link and the Yuma government cable television channel 73. On-demand video of the meetings will be available through the city’s website after the meeting.
Public comment regarding any agenda item will be limited to those provided in written format to the city clerk at publiccomment@yumaaz.gov no later than 30 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
Call to the public will not be held at Wednesday’s meeting.
PARKS AND REC PROGRAMMING
Yuma has also suspended all activities related to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department through at least March 27, including events held at city facilities.
This includes all events, activities, league play and facility rentals at all city pools, parks and athletic fields, as well as the following city venues:
• North End Community Center
• Yuma Readiness and Community Center
• Yuma Art Center, Historic Yuma Theatre, United Building and Black Box Theater
• Yuma Civic Center
• Clymer Recreation Center
• Desert Hills Golf Course and its pro shop and Desert Hills Par 3 are closed as well.
Yuma announced this action following Sunday evening’s State of Emergency proclamation. It follows recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Yuma County Health Department, and other federal and state authorities that recommend capping public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Parks and Recreation will suspend registration for spring and summer activities listed in the new activities guide that was released Sunday.
“We hope that once this health emergency passes, Yuma will resume the momentum it had been building before,” said City Administrator Philip Rodriguez. “From our expanding riverfront to a full calendar of athletic tournaments to statewide recognition for our arts and culture programs, there have been a lot of great things happening here. For now, though, we have to practice what we preach with social distancing so we can limit the virus’ impact to our community’s health.”
Customers should contact their points of sale to inquire about refunds. Please keep in mind some refunds may not be available for 5 to 10 days, due to the sudden and rapidly developing nature of this public health situation.
League players should consult their respective sports leagues to inquire about the possibility of refunds.