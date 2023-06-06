The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider adopting a $473 million tentative budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, and the Capital Improvement Program for 2024-2028.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton and Finance Director Douglas Allen will provide a briefing on the city’s financial status and outlook, next steps in process and transitioning from the proposed to the tentative budget for fiscal year 2024.
The tentative budget includes a CIP budget of $216 million, combined maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and operating expenditures of $256 million, including governmental and enterprise operations.
In other action, the council will consider approval of two resolutions, one ordering landscaping improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 122 to serve Desert Sky Units No. 2 and 3 Subdivision and renewal of the lease, at $2,000 a month, with Harvest Power Community Development Group (Harvest Preparatory Academy) for city property located at 1793 S. 1st Avenue.
Three ordinances are up for adoption, which would authorize annexation of properties located along the north property line of 2930 and 2734 E. Gila Ridge Road and 2145 S. Harley Drive.
Two ordinances will be introduced, which would authorize annexation of properties located along the north property line of 2110 S. Harley Drive and 2243 E. Gila Ridge Road as well as authorize the acquisition of 12.29 acres at 785 S. Main St. for future downtown redevelopment in support of the Yuma Multiversity and Innovation District effort.
In addition, the council will consider adopting the following items on the consent agenda:
• The final plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 3 Subdivision located near the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street.
• A five-year master agreement to continue support of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for implementation of the YCNHA Plan and operation of the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River state historic parks.
• An interagency transfer of an up-armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle from the Arizona Western College Police Department to the Yuma Police Department. This up-armored vehicle is currently on loan from the Federal Government through the Law Enforcement Support Office Program.
• A contract for fire protection system inspections, installation and services for an estimated $73,000 annually to Metro Fire Equipment of Gilbert. This contract covers inspections and maintenance of citywide sprinkler, fire alarm, hoods, fire pumps, and pre-action systems.
• The first amendment to the Centralized Medical Direction Agreement with International Medical Direction of Phoenix for Administrative Medical Direction in the amount of $83,550 annually for the Yuma Fire Department.
• A contract for the purchase of door and door hardware installation, maintenance and repair services for an estimated $47,000 annually to Southwest Entrances of El Cajon, California.
• Award a five-year sole source contract to Yuma Sun at an estimated average annual expenditure of $50,000.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”