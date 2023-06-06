The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider adopting a $473 million tentative budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, and the Capital Improvement Program for 2024-2028.

Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton and Finance Director Douglas Allen will provide a briefing on the city’s financial status and outlook, next steps in process and transitioning from the proposed to the tentative budget for fiscal year 2024.

