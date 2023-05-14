The Yuma City Council will decide whether to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on Wednesday. If adopted, voters will decide whether to approve three changes to the city charter as recommended by a citizen’s committee.

The recommended changes are connected to the compensation for the mayor and council members; a change in the appointment of the city attorney from being appointed by the city administrator to being appointed by the city council; and a change to the possible severance for the city administrator from two months to six months if there’s a separation of employment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you