The Yuma City Council will decide whether to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on Wednesday. If adopted, voters will decide whether to approve three changes to the city charter as recommended by a citizen’s committee.
The recommended changes are connected to the compensation for the mayor and council members; a change in the appointment of the city attorney from being appointed by the city administrator to being appointed by the city council; and a change to the possible severance for the city administrator from two months to six months if there’s a separation of employment.
The council introduced an ordinance calling for a special election to be held Nov. 8 to allow voters to determine whether they want to accept the recommended charter changes.
The council this week will also decide between an all mail-in ballot election or a traditional election with mail-in ballots and polling centers, which is more expensive.
The citizen’s committee first reviewed the city charter in 2019, going page by page and line by line. The group finished its review and recommended four charter amendments just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Consequently, the council elected to move forward with just one of the recommendations, which changed the timing of the city’s election to comply with a state law that had changed the year prior. Voters approved this charter amendment.
The council at that time decided to revisit the other three recommendations at the end of the pandemic.
Mayor Doug Nicholls also explained that the council also paused the recommended charter changes because the ballot in the last election was “pretty excessive, and we think these things just should have the attention of a smaller venue of options on the ballot.”
During the review, the committee spent a significant amount of time discussing the compensation for the mayor and council members, which Russ Clark, committee chairman, described as “well below like cities across the nation and Arizona by quite a lot.”
However, the committee did not want to indicate an exact figure in the charter, preferring to tie the compensation to that of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which is set by the Arizona Legislature. This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ compensation, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter.
The committee proposed that the mayor be paid 60% and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the supervisors. Currently the state has supervisors’ salaries set at about $63,000.
And presently, the mayor receives $12,000 annually and each council member gets $3,600 a year. The salary for mayor was last changed in 1996 and the salary for council members in 1985.
“It’s been very difficult in the past to get mayor and council salaries raised because it’s fixed in the charter. With this change, as the state Legislature changes the compensation for the supervisors, then the mayor and council salaries would adjust accordingly,” explained Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton.
“But as you’ll notice, the last four times it was recommended for change, it failed with the voters. So I think it makes perfect sense to tie it to something that indexes,” Simonton noted. “They felt that tying it to something that changes, that they don’t necessarily have any control over, was something that they would recommend moving forward.”
After researching how other municipalities handle the role of the city attorney, the committee recommended that the city attorney work for the mayor and council, not for the city administrator.
If approved by voters, the city council would then be responsible for hiring the city attorney and the attorney would report to the council and the compensation for the attorney would be set by the council.
Another proposed amendment calls for changing the severance pay for the city administrator in case of removal from two months salary to six months salary.
“That’s just an industry standard. And I think Monica Welch, human resources director, would tell you that’s pretty much a standard. That’s why they went with the six months. I don’t know that you would have trouble finding a new administrator at some point if it stayed at two months, but six months is pretty much the industry standard,” Simonton said.
Councilman Gary Knight pointed out that the severance would be capped at six months, but it still leaves it up to the council to decide how many months’ severance they want to pay.
“As I see it, what this does is, when we go out and advertise for that position, it gives us a little more negotiating room when we’re negotiating a contract. If we’re locked into two months, that’s not really the industry standard, and it falls short of being competitive for that position,” he said.
“When it comes time for the city administrator’s removal, depending upon the conditions under which he’s removed,it would still leave it up to us as to whether we wanted to pay six months severance or less,” Knight added.
Nicholls explained that adopting the ordinance only puts the recommended charter amendments on the ballot. “It doesn’t mean necessarily that you’re endorsing any one of those three, but I think in the sense that we’re a representative republic, anytime that the people get to directly vote on something, I think that is something that we should, in my philosophy, afford the public because that’s who our bosses are,” Nicholls said.
The city budgeted $60,000 for an election. Knight asked about the difference in cost between an all mail-in election versus traditional. City Clerk Lynda Bushong explained that the city asked Yuma County, which runs the elections for the city, for an estimate “and $60,000 was what they told us for an all mail ballot. It’s going to be more expensive to go with polling centers and ballots, but they could not give me a set rate on that. They just estimated $60,000 for the all mail.”
Nicholls thanked the committee members for their work in reviewing the charter. “I appreciate the fact that we had a committee of citizens that took their time to go painstakingly through the charter and start to address things,” he said.
“And so we wanted as a council to make sure that we respected that time by putting it before the voters. And so that’s why we’re doing this now,” Nicholls added.
No members of the public asked to speak on the proposed ordinance.