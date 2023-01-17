Contracts for a new fire station and the replastering of a pool are on the agenda of the Yuma City Council meeting set for Wednesday.
However, the council will first meet on Tuesday in a work session to review the Wednesday agenda.
Officials will consider awarding a $5.6 million contract to Yuma Valley Contractors for construction of Fire Station No. 7. The new fire station at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Avenue 8½E will serve the rapidly growing area of the east mesa.
The other contract is for the replasting and renovation of Marcus Pool. The council will consider awarding the $149,500 contract to Conrad’s Inc. of Yuma.
The agenda has one resolution which supports a grant submission to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission for the funding of an archery range at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
One ordinance is up for adoption. It would authorize the annexation of property located at the northwest corner of 28th Street and Avenue B.
An ordinance will be introduced, an agreement with Yuma County for the exchange of property for the installation of a sewer lift station and associated facilities at the Yuma Airport.
The council will also consider approving the following consent agenda items:
• A $1.24 million construction contract to CEMEX Construction Materials South of Yuma for rehabilitation of the Public Safety Track Rehab.
• A $201,692 contract to Flynn BEC LP of Mesa for roof repair and recoating of the Yuma Civic Center.
• Reject a bid for the sale of property at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street due to the offer not meeting the minimum amount requested based on an appraisal.
• Purchase of a dump truck for $142,000 from Rush Truck Centers of Yuma.
• Approval of changes to the Greater Yuma Port Authority bylaws. The bylaws require that any amendments be approved by both the GYPA Board of Directors and the governing body of each member entity.
• Two grants totaling $12,500 from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee to support community spay and neuter procedures.
In addition, the agenda includes council appointments to various boards and committees as well as choosing a deputy mayor and a citizen appointment to the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
