The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will learn more about financing options for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
Staff will also present a financial report, and the council will also consider adoption of the 2020 Tree and Shade Master Plan.
The council will also introduce an ordinance that calls for the rezoning of 2.19 acres located at the northeast corner of Avenue 8½E and Desert Spring Drive from the General Commercial District to the General Commercial/Public Overlay (B-2/P) District.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• A permit application for the permanent extension of the premises/patio for Broken Yolk, 1761 E. 16th St.
• Ratification of emergency services payment to PHD LLC for moisture remediation at City Hall in the amount of $112,141.
• Ratification of a $103,506 payment to Taylor Engineering of Yuma for flood and restoration services at City Hall using a job order contract.
• Approval of the final plat of the Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 Subdivision, Phase VII (Building 4) and Phase VIII (Building 8). The property is located south of the southeast corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 3¾E.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.