The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider reallocating $680,146 in HOME federal grant funds to a tenant-based rental assistance program.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium has been notified that Housing America Corporation will be declining grant awards, providing an opportunity for the creation of a new program.
The consortium agreed that the rental assistance program was a high priority given the housing uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The consent agenda item also calls for the council to authorize an agreement with the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma to administer the program.
In addition, the agenda includes two presentations, the first by the U.S. Census Bureau, followed by a presentation on fireworks by city staff regarding Arizona laws, safety and “being a good neighbor.”
An ordinance up for adoption would amend the 2021 budget to authorize a transfer of funds due to proceeds expected from the sale of bonds to pay off the debt owed for police and firefighter pensions.
The city plans to make two payments to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, with the first payment of $35 million in February. Since Arizona law prohibits the city from spending more than its current annual budget, the council needs to authorize a transfer of the unanticipated funds.
Finally, the agenda calls for the appointment of council members and citizens to a slew of city and community boards and committees for 2021.
View the complete agenda and staff report at www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.