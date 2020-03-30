A proposed update to the licensing requirements for swap meets will be introduced during a Wednesday meeting of the Yuma City Council. A staff report notes that staff discovered a discrepancy between the business and zoning regulations.
Currently, according to the business regulations section of the code, a swap meet is defined as an operation composed of 100 or more stalls. However, zoning regulations define swap meets as an operation composed of two or more stalls.
To provide consistency throughout the code, staff is recommending updating the minimum number of stalls for a swap meet from 100 to two, which is consistent with the zoning regulations. Additionally, the license tax schedule will be updated to a sliding scale, determining fees based on the number of stalls.
The council will consider the adoption of one ordinance, which calls for rezoning 2.28 acres from agriculture to general commercial for the property located at 6544 E. 32nd St. The property is the location of a Circle K convenience store and fuel station, in operation since 1987.
The existing Circle K will be demolished and rebuilt as a larger store in a slightly different location with new fuel stations.
One resolution is on the agenda; it orders landscaping improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 113, which serves the Autumn Valley Subdivision.
The council will consider the following items on the motion consent agenda:
• The purchase and maintenance of a database for the tracking of police uniforms and accessories used by various police officers, civilian personnel and Municipal Court officers for an estimated annual expenditure of $77,000 from Galls LLC of Lexington, Kentucky.
• The purchase and delivery of maintenance, repair and operations supplies, parts, equipment, materials, and related services for an estimated annual expenditure of $184,000 from W.W. Grainger Lake of Forest, Illinois.
• A job order with DPE Construction in an amount not to exceed $252,939 for capital improvements to eight city-owned parking lots.
• Sole source approval for the public administration software for one year in the amount of $159,000 with Tyler Technologies of Yarmouth, Maine.
• Acceptance of a $176,850 grant award and two contracts with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
• Changing the existing terms of employment related to a monthly vehicle allowance to the city administrator and deputy city administrator to $600 per month each, rather than a city-furnished vehicle, shifting all responsibility and risk from the city onto the vehicle owner.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., and once again the City Hall Council Chambers will be closed to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. However, the public may view the meetings live streamed on the city channel 73 and website. Recordings of the meetings will also be available on the city’s website after the meeting.
Members of the public wishing to comment on agenda items must provide them via email to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov no later than 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments will be entered or read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
The call to the public portion will be canceled, as will be the work session and citizens’s forum previously scheduled for Tuesday.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.