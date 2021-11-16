The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider whether to identify the council as the final authority for deciding the appeal of decisions made by the hearing officer and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The proposed ordinance, which would amend the zoning code related to the appeals process, is up for adoption. Currently, the decisions of the hearing officer are appealed to the commission and the decisions made by the commission do not have an identified appeals process and must be appealed in Superior Court.
Another ordinance up for adoption would authorize annexation of the Premier Storage property located at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E.
Several ordinances will be introduced, one which would rezone a portion of 5.8 acres located at 1421 S. Avenue B from the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development to the Medium Density Residential District and another portion to the High Density Residential District.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the rezone, citing traffic concerns on Avenue B. The owner intends to market the property to apartment developers.
In another item, a proposed ordinance would rezone two parcels located at 1027 S. 1st Avenue, about 7,000 square feet each, from the Light Industrial District to the Low Density Residential District, while maintaining the Infill Overlay District.
Another proposed ordinance would authorize the Ibarra property located at the southeast corner of West16th Street and South 48th Avenue.
The fourth ordinance to be introduced would approve the sale of bonds to fund the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility, an estimated $86.8 million project. The wastewater treatment facility serves the east side of the city, which has rapidly grown in the last few years, placing increased demand on the plant.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A three-year Microsoft subscription with an estimated expenditure of $620,000 to SHI of Somerset, New Jersey.
• The renewal of annual software subscription for an expenditure of $147,000 to Tyler Technologies of Dallas, Texas.
• The final plat for the Los Agaves Subdivision located at the northeast corner of South 14th Avenue and West 9th Street.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.