The Yuma City Council this week will hold a work session on Tuesday and a regular meeting on Wednesday, with the latter including a public hearing on a General Plan amendment that has drawn objections from neighbors.
The council will consider adopting a resolution to change the land use designation of 1.2 acres located at 430 and 440 S. Magnolia Ave. from medium density residential to high density residential.
The plan is to build an affordable apartment complex with up to 22 two-story units. The Arizona Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit development corporation, would be the owner of the complex, and the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma would manage it.
With a split vote, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the request to change the land use designation of the properties that have been vacant since at least 2010.
The Tuesday work session will kick off with two presentations, including the Visit Yuma annual report by Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, who will also talk about the organization’s current activities and strategic plans for the future.
In addition, the 2023 Integrated Water Resources Master Plan will be presented by Utilities Director Jeremy McCall and Richard Humpherys, project manager and vice president of Carollo Engineers.
The council will then review the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which will start with a briefing by Police Chief Garrity on the Yuma Police Department Teen Academy, a YPD grant presentation to Garrity and a presentation by Court Administrator Del Miller on the Amnesty Program.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• A $666,616 contract to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma for replacement of the water line from 24th Street to 25th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenue.
• The final plat of the Mid Pointe Plaza Lot C Subdivision. The properties are located near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street.
• The purchase of asphalt, concrete and traffic control services for various locations from Quail Construction for $104,979.
• A contract for tire retread services with an estimated annual cost of $102,239 to Ed Whitehead’s Tire Pros and Purcell Tire, both of Yuma.
• The purchase of data protection services for $163,064 from AHEAD Inc. of Chicago, Illinois.
• The purchase of radio console software upgrades for $315,167 from Motorola Solutions of Tempe.
• The purchase of two annual renewals of the Bonfire procurement software subscription through Bonfire Interactive of Ontario, Canada, for an estimated annual cost of $36,000.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. To speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom, submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the meeting.
To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”