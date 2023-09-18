The Yuma City Council this week will hold a work session on Tuesday and a regular meeting on Wednesday, with the latter including a public hearing on a General Plan amendment that has drawn objections from neighbors.

The council will consider adopting a resolution to change the land use designation of 1.2 acres located at 430 and 440 S. Magnolia Ave. from medium density residential to high density residential.

