The Yuma City Council has scheduled a special meeting on Monday to discuss and possibly take action relating to the employment of City Administrator Phil Rodriguez.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room No. 190, 1 City Plaza.
Most of the discussion is likely to take place behind closed doors. The agenda calls for an execution session to discuss and consult with and/or instruct legal counsel pertaining to the city administrator’s employment.
No more information is provided on the agenda, however, it’s believed the discussion is related to a June 3 accident involving Rodriguez. The incident did not involve city vehicles.
According to court records, the Arizona Department of Safety cited and released Rodriguez following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that occurred on Interstate 8. He was cited for failure to stop for a collision/failure to leave required information, a criminal traffic offense; false reporting to law enforcement, a criminal offense; and unsafe lane change, a civil traffic offense.
Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence.
Rodriguez appeared telephonically in Yuma Justice Court on Aug. 9. Court documents show that his lawyer requested that a pretrial telephonic conference set for Oct. 5 be canceled and a change of plea hearing be scheduled in 30 days.
“The parties have reached a Plea resolution in this matter. Prior to filing this Motion, the Defense conferred with Matthew Hansen, the Deputy County Attorney assigned to this matter. Mr. Hansen indicated the State does not oppose this Motion,” the document stated.
Rodriguez had been scheduled to appear in court on Monday, however, the hearing was postponed again with no date set as of this past week.
In August, in response to concerns expressed by council members and citizens, the council met in a special meeting and ultimately expressed confidence that Rodriguez “is capable of continuing to honestly and ethically perform the duties of his office at the city at this time.”
After an executive session, Mayor Doug Nicholls, on behalf of the council, read a statement in which he stated that “while the news report is concerning, we also understand that the facts of what happened on the day in question are currently disputed and are subject to a process that we have full confidence will yield the truth.”
Nicholls added: “At any time, should the process the administrator is undergoing yield new information that changes our assessment and causes us to believe he no longer can perform his duties in a way that instills confidence in the public, we will not hesitate to take action.”
Several members of the community spoke in support of Rodriguez during the call to the public and urged the council to wait to take action, if any, until his case has been decided in court.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based law firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, previously said in a written statement that neither his law firm nor Rodriguez will be making any additional comments in regard to the case.
“Mr. Rodriguez has pled not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence. He has retained our law firm to defend him. As his lawyers, we have instructed him not to discuss this matter at the present time,” Breavington wrote. “There will be a time and place to discuss the facts and circumstances of this matter that support Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence. We look forward to that time, but it is not now.”