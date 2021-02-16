After multiple complaints from citizens regarding fireworks, the Yuma City Council requested staff bring forth a resolution expressing opposition to the state law that preempts local control of fireworks.
The resolution will come before the council during the Wednesday meeting. It asks Yuma’s legislators to oppose Senate Bill 1334, which would allow individuals to use “multiple tube aerial devices.”
Officials note that such devices increase the danger to the citizens and their property and most individuals are not trained to use them safely.
The proposed resolution also calls for the repeal of the limitations on local regulation and asks citizens to contact their state legislators to voice their concerns.
In addition, the council will consider the adoption of an ordinance that would update the regulations relating to the use and operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric miniature scooters, electric skateboards, motorized play vehicles and similar mobility devices.
The city is fast-tracking the code changes due to the announcement that a company that rents electric scooters is coming to Yuma. The proposed updates address the process through which these devices may be impounded for improper use; new regulations relating to the operation, parking, required safety equipment, iIllegal operation such as impaired driving, and their use on city streets and multi-use paths; and penalties for violations.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
- An agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of police funds up to $999,982 for overtime, mileage and equipment for activities in support of Operation Stonegarden, a collaborative agreement between the Yuma Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector.
- Acceptance of a $125,000 grant in support of the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition in collaboration with the city and the Mayor’s Drug Free Communities Task Force. The council will also be asked to appoint the designated roles required by the grant and authorize the hiring of a contract employee to perform the role of outreach coordinator for the Drug-Free Communities grant action plan.
- Authorization to reject all proposals received to replace the existing telephone system with a new unified communications and contact center solution because the proposed pricing exceeded available funding. Staff will request additional funding in a future budget cycle.
- A change order/increase of $2,926 to the approved contract with Gutierrez Canales Engineering for construction services for the Downtown Raised Crosswalk and Spot Drainage Improvements project taking place on Main Street in front of the Gowan Company building.
The meeting will also include two presentations, including an update on current Colorado River water conditions and transfers by attorney Steve Moore and a progress report on the Regional Fiber Optic Infrastructure Master Plan – Phase I, provided by Chief Information Officer Kathy Fernandez.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.