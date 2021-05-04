Among the topics that will be presented at the Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday is a proposed expansion of the Desert Dunes Wastewater Reclamation Facility.
Staff will also present information on how to pay for the expansion, possibly through a utility revenue bond. The council recently listed expansion of the treatment plant, located at 3901 S. Avenue 6E, as one of the city’s priorities.
Other presentations on the agenda include a reading of a tourism proclamation and a briefing on a new Main Street fountain.
The council will consider adoption of an ordinance authorizing Building Safety as a new city department, separating it from Community Development, and making other minor changes to the names of city departments.
Two ordinances will be introduced, one which would approve a public utilities easement on East 26th Street for commercial property dedicated by Terraces Retail LLC, a subsidiary of Elliott Homes.
The second ordinance would authorize a lease renewal agreement with the Yuma Private Industry Council for use of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. YPIC operates the Youth Career Center in the building, offering youths ages 14 to 26 a “one-stop career center” with services necessary to help them improve their educational, job readiness and economic status, thereby becoming self-sufficient.
On the consent agenda is a request for approval of the 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan, Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2021-2022. The documents are required for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership fund.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.