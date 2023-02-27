The Yuma City Council will meet in a special work session retreat on Tuesday and Thursday.
The retreat will take place at 11:30 a.m. both days in The Church Event Venue, 256 S. 1st Ave.
The topics to be discussed include the Strategic Plan Initiatives, homeless persons and homelessness, affordable housing, parks, recreation and trails master planning, the federal and state 2023 agendas, and the proposed Innovation District.
Discussion items will also include Colorado River drought and water, planning code text amendments regarding community aesthetics, economic development, riverfront development and 1% downtown surcharge uses and spaceport FAA application update.
The retreat will close with the individual council member sharing their comments and goals for 2023.
To view the agenda, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
