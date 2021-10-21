The Yuma City Council will hold a vision and goal-setting work session on Friday, at 10 a.m., in the Four Points by Sheraton Iceberg Conference Room, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The council will discuss strategic outcomes and related priority initiatives. The members previously identified the five outcomes they would like to define Yuma as safe and prosperous, active and appealing, respected and responsible, connected and engaged, and unique and creative.
The officials will also consider their priorities and goals by reviewing and identifying the collective priorities of the governing body and expected outcomes.
The council members will also discuss the initiatives and goals they wish to accomplish.