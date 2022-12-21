The Yuma City Council will recognize two outgoing members for their service to the community today. The public is invited to attend.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and Councilwoman Karen Watts will be feted after the Dec. 21 meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The recognition will take place in the City Hall lobby. McClendon and Watts will be presented with gifts thanking them for their efforts. Dessert and light refreshments will be served.
McClendon has served three terms on the council, from January 2008 to December 2015, and then again from January 2018 to December 2022. During that time, she also served as deputy mayor in 2013, 2021 and 2022.
Watts served a single term, from January 2018 to December 2022, serving as deputy mayor in 2020.
“The City appreciates the effort and extra hours they both put forth while serving on Council,” the city stated in a press release.