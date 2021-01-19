Several ordinances will be introduced at the Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, including a proposed ordinance and zoning code text amendments that would require recreational marijuana establishments to share space with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries within the same building.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 14 recommended approval of the code changes in response to Arizona voter approval of Proposition 207, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age and older.
With the state law ban on texting and driving now in effect, another to-be-introduced ordinance would repeal sections in the Yuma City Code that prohibit drivers from using a cell phone while driving unless the device is hands-free within the city jurisdiction.
Beginning Jan. 1, when the law took full effect, municipalities may no longer regulate the use of portable wireless communication devices while driving and any ordinances that do so are deemed void.
In other action, two presentations will be made, the first one on the city’s new bidding portal by Robin Wilson, purchasing and contracts manager. The second presentation will be a financial briefing from City Administrator Phil Rodriguez and Lisa Marlin, director of financial services.
The consent agenda contains a purchase of first aid and medical supplies for the Yuma Fire Department on an as-needed basis, at an estimated annual cost of $390,000, from Bound Tree Medical of Dublin, Ohio, and Life-Assist of Rancho Cordova, California.
On the consent agenda as well is a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee. The funds will allow Animal Control to direct $20,000 to the Humane Society of Yuma to increase spay and neuter efforts in the community.
To view the entire agenda and staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.