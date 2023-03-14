The Yuma City Council will meet twice this week, on Tuesday for a work session and Wednesday for the regular meeting.

For the Tuesday work session, the council will receive a mid-year report from Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and an update on proposed Community Development Building Grant HOME project funding from Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you