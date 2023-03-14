The Yuma City Council will meet twice this week, on Tuesday for a work session and Wednesday for the regular meeting.
For the Tuesday work session, the council will receive a mid-year report from Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and an update on proposed Community Development Building Grant HOME project funding from Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services.
The council will then review the regular agenda for the Wednesday meeting, which includes the introduction of three proposed ordinances, all three in reference to rezoning of property.
The first case is a request to rezone .88 acres from agriculture to limited commercial (B-1) for the property located at 2774 S. Avenue B.
The second case is a request to rezone 20 acres from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay (B-2/AO) for the property located at the northeast corner of East North Frontage Road and South Avenue 3E.
The third case is a request to rezone 7 acres from agriculture to medium density residential for the property located at the northwest corner of 24th Street and Avenue 9E.
In addition, the consent agenda includes the following items:
- A one-year contract for the $135,000 purchase of office supplies and products with Wist Business Supplies and Equipment of Tempe and Hoppstetters Office Product of Yuma.
- A $2,059,780 contract for construction services for paving of Avenue 3½E, between 32nd and 40th streets, with the lowest bidder, Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
- A bid award for the $128,000 sale of property on the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street to UBLA Properties of Yuma.
- Approve a $131,000 increase for tree, shrub and bush trimming services to Arbor Tech and All Star Tree Service, both of Yuma, for a total annual estimated cost of $251,000.
- Authorize a settlement on behalf of Maria Ramirez for $62,879. This claim stems from a July 25 traffic accident involving a city employee.
The council is scheduled to make an appointment to the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and a reappointment to the Yuma County Library Board of Trustees.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”