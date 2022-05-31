Two ordinances calling for special elections are up for adoption Wednesday by the Yuma City Council.
If adopted, the first proposed ordinance would ask voters to extend the current 2% hospitality tax through June 2038 and authorize the city to distribute 10% of hospitality tax collections to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and 10% to Visit Yuma, the city’s visitors bureau.
The second special election would seek voter approval of the 2022 General Plan. Both elections would be held in conjunction with the general election on Nov. 8.
In addition, the council will have a follow-up discussion on the fiscal year 2023 budget as well as consider adopting a resolution approving the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, which lists 211 projects totaling more than $284.1 million.
The CIP is a document that outlines planned new construction, facilities projects and major equipment purchases estimated at $25,000 or greater for the next five-year period.
Another resolution up for adoption finalizes the formation of a municipal improvement district serving Santana Subdivision Units 1-4 and orders landscaping improvements.
The council will also get an update from the Police Department and disburse Quechan Indian Tribe gaming proceeds.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
– An agreement with the Western Arizona Council of Governments that provides annual funding assistance to qualified city utility customers.
– Authorization of two additional solar-powered flashing speed zone beacons for Crane Elementary School District No. 13. The city would install the beacons using a contractor near the Gary A. Knox Elementary School while the school district operates and maintains them.
– Allocate an additional $526 to Catholic Community Services Yuma for the purchase of materials and supplies for the Safe House to provide shelter to domestic violence victims in an environment where COVID-19 safety precautions are strictly followed. The money comes from the city’s allocation of the Community Development Block Grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
– Add $547 to the funds allocated to the Catholic Community Services Yuma for tenant-based rental assistance for domestic violence victims exiting the Safe House. The funds come from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
Meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.