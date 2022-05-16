The Yuma City Council on Wednesday is expected to introduce two ordinances calling for special elections this year, one asking voters to extend the hospital tax and another seeking voter approval of the updated general plan.
The council will first meet on Tuesday for a work session that will kickoff with a presentation on the city’s 2% hospitality tax. If approved, voters would be asked to extend the hospitality tax through June 2038.
The charter amendment would also distribute 10% of hospitality tax collections to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and 10% to Visit Yuma, the city’s visitors bureau.
The second special election would seek voter approval of the 2022 General Plan. Both elections would be held in conjunction with the general election on Nov. 8.
As part of the Tuesday work session, Finance Director Doug Allen will brief the council on the fiscal year 2021 audit, with the results presented on Wednesday, and the proposed 2023 Capital Improvement Program, followed by further discussion of the proposed 2023 Operating Budget.
On Wednesday, the council will hold a public hearing for the proposed Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-2027.
The tentative budget in the amount of $414 million is up to council approval on Wednesday. The tentative budget includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $181 million, a combined budget of $426,758 for the maintenance improvement districts in the city and an operating expenditure budget of $233 million, including governmental and enterprise operations.
During the Tuesday work session, the council will also review and discuss the Wednesday agenda, which includes a briefing on fireworks regulations.
Three proposed ordinances are up for possible adoption. The first ordinance would reinstate a requirement that was inadvertently removed when the updated fire code was adopted in 2018. The proposed ordinance gives the fire chief the authority to mandate the method in which contractors who perform required inspection, testing, and/or maintenance services on commercial properties for fire and life safety systems submit electronic reports to the department.
Two proposed ordinances call for authorizing the annexation of properties, one located at the northeast corner of Interstate 8 and Avenue 3E and the second located at 2945 W. 8th St.
A resolution would authorize an agreement between the city and Yuma County for joint participation in the Yuma Regional Communications System, which runs the 911 system.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• An increase of $24,773 to the purchase order for Wireless Network Equipment to Scientel Solutions, dba Scientel Wireless of Aurora, Illinois, for a total expenditure of $159,573.
• A $499,450 grant from the Bureau of Reclamation for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility Ground Water Well Project through the WaterSMART Drought Response Program. Through this grant, the city will construct a groundwater well at the facility.
• The final plat of the Livingston Ranch Unit No. 3 Subdivision. The property is located near the northwest corner of 38th Street and the Avenue B½ alignment.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.