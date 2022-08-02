Kicking off the Wednesday meeting of the Yuma City Council will be a drought update and a citizen recognition by the Yuma Police Department.
Also on the agenda is the adoption of two ordinances, one of which would establish compensation and benefits for the presiding municipal judge starting Jan. 1.
The other proposed ordinance would vacate surplus right-of-way along Avenue 7½E and 36th Street to the abutting property owner, Santana 142 Holdings.
Four ordinances are set to be introduced, the first which would rezone 12.59 acres located at the northwest corner of 37th Street and Avenue 10E. from low density residential to medium density single-family residential.
The second proposed ordinance would rezone two acres located at the northwest corner of South Avenue 3E and the East 73rd Street alignment from agriculture to suburban ranch.
The third proposed ordinance would vacate surplus right-of-way to the abutting property owner, PJT LLC.
The last proposed ordinance would annex property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive. The city received a request from the property owner, Kelly Curtis, to annex about 1.10 acres, which consists of three parcels, into the city.
In addition, the consent agenda contains the following items:
• A construction contract of $1,180,148 for the Figueroa Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility Clean Fill Drying Beds to the lowest bidder, to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
• A change order from DPE Construction of Yuma for an increase of $361,290 to the Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension, bringing the total cost to $1.5 million.
• The purchase of datacenter infrastructure and services through Dell Financial Services of Round Rock, Texas, using a state contract. The agreement is a five-year payment agreement at $400,000 per year, for a total expenditure of $2 million. The city’s current datacenter infrastructure manufacturer will no longer provide technical support or updates as a result of an acquisition, necessitating a switch to a new provider.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”