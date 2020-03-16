Two hot topics in Yuma — second amendment rights and the new coronavirus — are on the agenda for meetings of the Yuma City Council this week.
The council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The council will discuss whether to adopt a resolution “Affirming Citizen’s Constitutional Rights and Liberties.” Citizens have been urging the council to either declare Yuma a gun rights sanctuary city or stressing that such action is not needed because the right to keep and bear arms is already protected in both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions.
The work session on Tuesday will include an overview of the COVID-19 virus by Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District. Then Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, will present the organization’s mid-year report.
The council will also be introduced to the Yuma Scrappers youth baseball team, which has earned a spot in the nationals this summer.
The work session will close with a review of the agenda for the regular meeting, which includes the following motion consent items:
• The purchase of 20 cardiac monitors/defibrillators for an estimated cost of $776,819 from Zoll Medical Corporation of Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
• Agreements with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds expended for overtime, mileage, and equipment for activities in support of Operation Stonegarden, a collaboration between the Yuma Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.
• A change to the existing agreement with Arizona Western College and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for the regional Law Enforcement Training Academy facility. This amendment increases the registration fee from $500 to $1,000 per cadet and specifies no minimum number of enrollments to conduct an academy class.
• The final plats for Spirit Park Subdivision located on the southeast corner of 38th Street and Avenue 3E and Autumn Valley Subdivision located at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 44th Avenue.
• An agreement with Caballeros de Yuma in connection with the co-sponsorship of the city’s 2020 Tunes and Tacos event. The First Amendment to the agreement details the individual and joint responsibilities of the city and Caballeros for the event.
• A deal to provide engineering support services to the City of San Luis.
Other resolutions up for possible adoption include:
• Improvement orders for the municipal improvement district that serves Araby North Subdivision and the creation of municipal improvement districts to serve Autumn Valley Subdivision and 2nd Avenue between 10th and 12th Streets.
One ordinance is up for adoption; it would authorize annexation of Trail Estates 1, 2 and 3, which is located at the northwest corner of Avenue 9E and 40th Street.
The council will introduce one ordinance, which calls for the rezoning a 2.28 acre parcel from agriculture to general commercial for the property located at 6544 E. 32nd St.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.