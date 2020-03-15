On Feb. 11, at about 2 p.m., Mike Shelton, a Yuma city councilman, received a call. He didn’t answer it, and it went to voicemail. The person left a message.
At first he ignored the message, but then he listened to it again. The caller said that he was entitled to a $299 computer service refund. His computer had been serviced in the past, and it had been fixed remotely so he believed it might be real.
“I thought maybe I forgot about it,” he said.
So Shelton called the number. The number on the caller ID was not of this area. The accent was not American. He heard background noise that sounded like a call center.
The first person who answered said he needed to go to a website to fill out a form to get the refund. When he did, he saw someone take over his computer. The person said they were trying to find the form. It was a delay tactic.
Another voice came on. Unlike the first person, this man was unprofessional and rude. By now, Shelton knew they were up to no good. He kept telling them to get off his computer. The man told him he was talking too much.
At first they sounded like they were trying to do him a favor. Then the demands started. “This evil soulless human being was trying to steal my money,” Shelton said.
“What’s your Walmart account?” “I don’t have one.” They ordered him to go to CVS. “What for?” “You need to buy a card.” Shelton kept refusing.
Another screen appeared on his computer, asking for his bank account and Social Security numbers.
Then they locked him out and told him that they would delete all his files and documents if he didn’t comply.
“That would have hurt,” Shelton said, explaining that he has “hundreds and hundreds” of books, articles and documents stored on his computer.
That was the last straw. He hung up the phone and shut off his computer.
The next day he went to the police department and filed a fraud report. The voice message became evidence. Shelton advises victims to save every bit of evidence, including phone messages, websites and anything else that might identify the scammers.
Things turned out alright for Shelton. He took his desktop to Computer Solutions, and they unlocked it and retrieved all of his documents.
With the public in mind, Shelton decided to share his story. He wants to warn citizens of the scam and let them know that it can happen to anybody. He also wants to encourage victims like him to immediately report scams to law enforcement.
“You should not let embarrassment keep you from coming forward,” Shelton said, noting that victims haven’t done anything wrong. “The people who do this should be embarrassed.”
He added: “I want to put the word out and let people know our police department is excellent, in speaking with people, processing evidence.”
On Feb. 13, Shelton called the scammers back and asked when he did business with them. During the period they mentioned, he was “deep in shingles” and he was not buying anything from anyone.
Thinking he might be able to get more evidence, he said, “I think I could use a refund. Send me a check.” The person put down the phone. He could hear background noise, but nobody came back on the line.
Computer Solutions gave him good advice. If a person answers the phone, and they suspect it’s a scammer, hang up. If they leave a message, the best thing is not to call back.
If someone does wind up talking to scammers and they take over the computer, turn it off immediately and wait a while before turning it back on again.
“The plan is to attempt to lure you in and trap you,” Shelton said. “They’re very demanding. They try to intimidate. They drag you along and weaken your will to fight back. They threaten to destroy your records. They’re sophisticated, they’re intelligent, they stop at nothing.”
Although it’s unlikely that these scammers will ever be found as they likely operate out of the country, Shelton says he would love it if they got caught. “I look forward to having a SWAT team invade a warehouse in Los Angeles,” Shelton said.
The Federal Trade Commission also encourages victims to report what it calls “tech support refund scams.” On its website, the FTC states: “If someone calls to offer you a refund for tech support services you paid for, it’s likely a fake refund scam. How does the scam work? The caller will ask if you were happy with the services you got. If you say, ‘No,’ they’ll offer you a refund.
“In another variation, the caller says the company is giving out refunds because it’s going out of business. No matter their story, they’re not giving refunds. They’re trying to steal more of your money. Don’t give them your bank account, credit card or other payment information.”
According to scambusters.org, tech support scams affect 3.3 million people and cost $1.5 billion every year.
“Much as most of us like to think we’re smart enough not fall for a scam, millions of people are conned every year into giving access to their PCs to tech support imposters,” scambusters.org says. “These are the people who claim to be from Microsoft or another computer firm. They tell you they’ve detected a virus on your PC and need to be given remote access to put it right … But you have to give them permission via your PC first, which is why these scammers make their spoof calls.”
Scambusters notes that once they get access, they can digitally crawl all over the victim’s computer, looking for confidential information like passwords and account numbers. “And after they’re done, they may leave a piece of malware on your PC that enables them to access it at any time or plug it into a botnet — a network of compromised computers that are forced to send out spam.”
The organization points out that some scammers try to trick people into downloading malware onto their computer, which then flashes a warning that they have a virus and need to contact “tech support” to have it removed.
“Again, that’s not the way legitimate security software works. If it identifies a virus, it will tell you and give you the option of deleting it but genuine security software doesn’t ask you to make a phone call,” the organization notes.
If someone has been a victim of a tech support scam, Scambusters outlines a 10-point plan of immediate action to minimize potential damage. To find the plan, go to https://scambusters.org/techsupport.html.