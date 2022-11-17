A Yuma councilwoman urged first responders to take advantage of the mental health training that is available thanks to a grant.
The council on Wednesday accepted $7,000 in funding from the Howard V. Moore Foundation to be used for critical incident stress management and mental health resiliency training for both sworn and civilian police employees.
“I just want to make sure we know how important it is to debrief and get counseling whether you think you need it or not,” said Councilwoman Karen Watts, a nurse practitioner who has served in critical care for nine years as well as a sexual assault nurse examiner with Amerbly’s Place, a family advocacy center for victims of abuse.
“My years of working with trauma victims and forensic nursing, I know how important it is for mental health in this type of work, as it changes our brain and stresses our body. So I just hope supervisors will make sure that their first responders get treatment after attending violent or traumatic events, even if they feel fine. They still need to get the treatment. (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) can be sneaky and it can affect those of us who respond to calls. So I’m very glad to see this grant. Hopefully it gets used,” she added.
The Howard V. Moore Foundation, which supports the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, provided this specific grant to the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, a nonprofit organization. The Yuma Police Department is the subrecipient and manager of the grant.
Under the terms of the grant, funds are provided to the FOP, which in turn reimburses the YPD for grant-approved expenses.
“This grant will allow YPD to provide training that will assist employees in mitigating the effects of critical incidents that if left unchecked, could result in the development of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and various other mental health problems,” a staff report noted.
In addition, the training will help educate the Police Department’s Critical Incident Stress Management team in peer-to-peer counseling techniques, “which furthers the same outcome and helps ensure employees have a long and healthy career,” according to the report.
The grant period is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
In other action, the council also approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• Renewal of the annual software subscription for $153,994 from Tyler Technologies of Dallas, Texas. Staff noted that the cost is 4.8% higher than expected, but the budget has sufficient savings in other areas to absorb the higher expense.
The Tyler Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning software is used to manage all city daily financial business activities and transactions, such as budget, payroll, procurement, accounts payable and accounts receivable. The software is accessible through a subscription and requires annual renewal.
• A cooperative purchase through Omnia Partners for additional Microsoft subscription volume licenses with an estimated annual increase of $285,000 from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey.
Microsoft provides operating system and desktop productivity tools for all computers and server equipment within the city. The software is accessible through a subscription model and will be added to the city’s existing agreement. The subscription will require an annual renewal for the next two years.
A report noted that the system enables staff to be more effective and efficient when communicating internally, with vendors, as well as with the community.