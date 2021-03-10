PHOENIX – State lawmakers are one step away from removing the concept of “permanent’’ from the state’s permanent early voting list.
On a party line vote Wednesday, the House Committee on Government and Elections approved a measure that would require counties to stop sending out an early ballot to anyone who has not used it in either of the last two statewide or federal elections.
Even at that, the proposal by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, would require county recorders to send a notice to people informing them of the pending removal from the list. Then, if the voter responded, he or she would remain on the list and continue to get ballots in the mail.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, called SB 1485 a “housekeeping’’ measure, saving money by not having early ballots mailed out to those who are not using them.
But Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, said the measure, which already has been approved by the Senate and now awaits a House vote, is just another attempt to make voting more difficult. More to the point, she said the evidence shows that it would more likely affect minorities.
What makes all that important is that Rep. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, said data from the 2020 election shows there were about 126,000 people who cast a ballot in that record-breaking year but had not, for whatever reason, used their early ballots in 2016 or 2018. Had this measure been in effect, she said, is none of those people would have gotten early ballots last year.
And Salman said that, given the propensity of minority votes to skew Democrat, eliminating those votes would have allowed Donald Trump to win in Arizona.
She wasn’t the only one to link the 2020 victory of Joe Biden to SB 1485. Sandy Bahr, chapter director of the Sierra Club, also suggested a direct link between the measure and the 2020 election.
“Is it because more and more Arizonans are using early ballots to vote?’’ she asked of the motives behind the bill. About 80% of Arizonans voted early in November.
“Or is it because the election results were different than certain people would have liked?’’ Bahr asked.
Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, rejected the idea of some “grand conspiracy’’ to make it harder for minorities to vote.
“This is an administrative cleanup to remove them from the mailing list so that our taxpayers and so that our counties aren’t burdened with sending ballots over and over and over and over and over,’’ he said.
But backers have another argument.
“This will reduce the opportunity for ballots to be sent out to people who are no longer voting,’’ Ugenti-Rita said, ballots that may then be picked up by someone else and voted.
Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said that would be easy to do.
He said the only check now on validity of early ballots is a comparison of signatures on the envelope by county election workers with those on file. But Kavanagh said it would be easy for someone to get another person’s signature, perhaps off of publicly filed documents, and simply trace it.
Anyway, he said, it’s not like county election workers are trained to be forensic signature experts.
