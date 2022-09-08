Country singer Trisha Yearwood donates to Humane Society of Yuma

The public can come say hi to Trisha and Garth until Sept. 19. Named after Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, the dogs honor Yearwood’s donation to the Humane Society of Yuma.

 Photo Courtesy of HSOY

One year ago, country singer Trisha Yearwood created an animal fund called Dottie’s Yard in honor of “one of the best dogs [she’s] ever had the privilege of knowing.” With the fund, her mission is to help every dog find their forever home. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Yearwood raised over $30,000 to benefit animal shelters across the country – and the Humane Society of Yuma is Arizona’s sole recipient.

According to HSOY, Yearwood hosted a live virtual event with TalkShopLive in July with the goal of raising $27,000 for 27 shelters. She surpassed the goal.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you