Country singer Trisha Yearwood donates to Humane Society of Yuma

One year ago, country singer Trisha Yearwood created an animal fund called Dottie’s Yard in honor of “one of the best dogs [she’s] ever had the privilege of knowing.” With the fund, her mission is to help every dog find their forever home. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Yearwood raised over $30,000 to benefit animal shelters across the country – and the Humane Society of Yuma is Arizona’s sole recipient.
According to HSOY, Yearwood hosted a live virtual event with TalkShopLive in July with the goal of raising $27,000 for 27 shelters. She surpassed the goal.
HSOY received a $1,000 grant as well as 27 leashes, 27 collars and 27 five-pound bags of Trisha Yearwood dog food for their shelter.
“We are honored to have been chosen and plan to keep in touch with Dottie’s Yard and continue to share the stories of our animals,” said Annette Lagunas, executive director for HSOY. “Last year our shelter received over 6,000 animals, which is a large number for a community our size. It is only through continued generosity of our community and grants such as Dottie’s Yard that allow us to continue to help Yuma’s homeless pets.”
To celebrate and honor Yearwood, HSOY has named two dogs after Trisha and her husband, Garth Brooks.
Trisha is a tan shepherd who has been at the shelter since August 2022. HSOY describes her as “a sweet, gentle dog who adores Garth.”
Garth is a white and brown terrier mix who’s been at the shelter since October 2021. According to HSOY, “Garth will play and be social with all dogs in the playgroup or one-on-one. Garth thinks Trisha is the best thing to happen to him.”
From now through Sept. 19, which happens to be Yearwood’s birthday, HSOY is inviting the community to come to the shelter to meet Trisha and Garth in their temporary home. Individuals are welcome to take photos and videos with the dogs and upload them to the shelter’s Facebook page, which will also be shared with Yearwood along with a thank you and birthday greeting from the Yuma community.
The public is asked to explore the shelter to find Trisha and Garth and remember to not reach through the kennel when taking photos. Trisha and Garth are both available for adoption along with numerous other dogs and cats. For adoption information, visit https://www.hsoyuma.com/adopt.html.
To visit the dogs, HSOY is located at 4050 S Avenue 4 1/2 E and open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sundays.
