The tax levy collected from property owners in a couple of districts in eastern Yuma County has been adjusted to make up cash deficits.
County Assessor Joe Wehrle advised County School Superintendent Tom Tyree that the property values for both Hyder and Antelope school districts were considerably lower than previously assessed due to a reduction in valuation for the Agua Caliente Solar Plant, which is located 65 miles east of Yuma.
Tyree asked the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for approval of a tax rate that would result in a levy of $284,194 for the Hyder Elementary School District No. 16 and $226,114 for the Antelope Union High School District No. 50. The supervisors unanimously approved the request as part of the July 19 consent calendar.
The deficits are the result of Agua Caliente Solar LLC filing a notice of claim with the State Board of Equalization, claiming that the board’s proposed full cash value of the company’s property was excessive. The company also claimed that the board failed to include the value of investment tax credits when determining the “taxable original cost” for the tax years 2016 through 2019.
After both parties met, the board agreed to the company’s claim. As a result, the school districts refunded Agua Caliente some of the tax funds they had collected. With Agua Caliente contributing less tax revenues, taxpayers now have to pay more to make up the difference.
According to state law, the county assessor has until Feb. 15 to provide the county school superintendent and the school districts with the assessed values to be used to calculate their property tax rates for the following fiscal years. However, once the tax roll certification is processed by the assessor in September, the current assessed values are used, not the February assessed values.
In September 2020, Wehrle advised the superintendent that the assessed values of both Hyder and Antelope school districts were considerably lower due to the reduction in valuation for the Agua Caliente Solar Plant.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
In other action, supervisors awarded a $150,116 construction contract for the Yuma East Mesa and Desert Air Subdivision Speed Cushions Project to the lowest bidder, Cemex Construction Materials South.
The project comes after complaints from residents. The Yuma County Department of Engineering received a letter from the Yuma East Lot Owners Association Board of Directors regarding excessive speed and cut-through traffic on 34th Place and 35th Place between Fortuna Road and Scottsdale Drive.
Separate concerns were received from citizens regarding excessive speeds and cut-through traffic on Desert Springs Drive between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 9E.
County crews installed radar to obtain speed data and concluded that further evaluation was needed. The county hired Greenlight Engineering to do the traffic study, and the firm recommended the installation of speed cushions at both locations.
A survey of residents determined that the majority of the property owners in both neighborhoods favored the installation of speed cushions. The speed cushions are designed with cutout grooves that allow emergency vehicles to pass without having to slow down.
The supervisors also approved plans for the reconstruction of County 12th Street from Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E. The county hired Dahl, Robins and Associates to design plans for the complete widening of County 12th Street to a five-lane arterial roadway from Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E. Project improvements will include a new five-lane roadway, sidewalks, curb and gutter, bike lanes, streetlights and a storm drain system which will drain to a new retention basin. All right-of-way has been acquired for the project.
Bids for the project will open on Aug. 8, and the supervisors are scheduled to award the contract on Sept. 8.
The supervisors also approved the following items:
– Authorization to publish its intent to renew the franchise license requested by the Rancheros Bonitos Water Company, which would enable the company to use county rights-of-way and public easements for the installing, operating and/or maintaining of water pipelines needed to deliver water across public highways, roads and streets. The water company currently serves 76 parcels in the Rancheros Bonitos subdivision between County 14th and County 15th Street and Avenue 3 3/4 E and Avenue 4 1/2 E. The current license will expire on Sept. 3, 2021. The supervisors intend to renew the license for another 25 years on Aug. 16.
– A request by the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work, to amend the 2020-2023 Yuma County One-Stop Memorandum of Understanding, which describes the cooperative workforce training, employment and economic development.
– The appointment of Republican precinct committeemen to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022, as submitted by the Yuma County Republican Party: Edwin D. Moffatt for Precinct 6; Katharine L. Cearns and David Anthony Yglesias for Precinct 10; and David Lara, Carmen Merida and Gary James Snyder for Precinct 31.
– Declared as surplus property and authorized the donation of a polygraph machine to the Arizona Western College Police Academy. The county purchased the machine in March 2007 and retired it in June 2021.
– Accepted an American Rescue Plan Act grant of $20,364 for the Yuma County Free Library District. The funds will be used according to the guidance of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.