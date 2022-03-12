Yuma County Administrator Susan K. Thorpe on Friday announced her retirement after 38 years of public service and more than six years with the county.
Thorpe submitted a formal letter of retirement to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. Her last day with the county will be June 6.
“It has been my pleasure to serve with each of you, as well as all other County elected officials, appointed directors and employees of this County,” Thorpe wrote in a letter to the supervisors. “Together we have accomplished a great deal and we will continue to anticipate and address the needs of our community with integrity, commitment and dedicated service.”
Thorpe began her service to Yuma County in February 2016, helming an organization with more than 1,400 positions and a budget of $461 million.
Major accomplishments during her tenure include strengthening the county’s financial position, implementing long-range financial forecasting and developing strong fund balance policies, according to a news release.
In the past few years, the county adopted an Economic Development Strategic Plan, Parks Master Plan and Bicycle Master Plan. The county has become a strong regional partner in economic development and binational relationships and recently began a countywide broadband fiber network, currently under design.
“Susan is a smart, respected leader who has made a lasting and positive impact on Yuma County,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “She has moved the county forward through her hard work and diligence, commitment to sound fiscal management, and dedication to strengthening the Yuma County organization.”
Thorpe began her career with Odessa, Texas, in 1983 as a city budget and research manager. After service in two other cities, she was named city manager of Bedford, Texas, in 1997.
Thorpe served more than seven years as deputy city manager of Peoria, Arizona, before joining Corpus Christi, Texas, as assistant city manager.
She returned to Arizona in 2016 after being selected in a nationwide recruitment for the Yuma County administrator position.
“I have enjoyed the leadership challenges and opportunities that Yuma County has provided to me, and I believe the executive team is well positioned to continue to move the county forward to an even brighter future,” Thorpe said.
Reyes said the supervisors will immediately begin considering how to fill the vacancy both in the short and long term. The board will discuss and develop a transition plan and a recruitment process for a suitable replacement.