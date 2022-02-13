County adopts bikeways master plan

After much urging from bicycle enthusiasts, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the 2021 Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan.
Community members shared their support and stories of riding on unmarked roads as cars and trucks whiz by within an arm’s length during a public hearing on Monday.
Marty Hoganson, a member of the Foothills Bike Club, said that many bicyclists come to Yuma drawn by the club’s organized rides and the weather.
“Then they arrive to discover how many miles we ride on what they consider substandard, no bike lanes, no paved shoulders. They are uncomfortable with cars and trucks whizzing by, just 3 or 4 feet from their shoulder. It is disconcerting to be riding along on the white line and there’s no shoulder and they can reach out and touch an 18-wheeler go by,” he said.
Some of these visitors never come back to Yuma, instead opting to spend their vacations in other Arizona cities with better bicycling facilities, he noted.
“The time has come for the county to adopt a bikeways master plan that provides the basis for partnership with the municipalities, creates a countywide bicycle infrastructure, enhances bicycle access and safety, enhances the economic contribution of winter visitors and stimulates bicycle tours within our borders,” Hoganson said.
The plan adoption comes 34 years after the board was last presented with a bikeways plan, which was not adopted at the time. Jeff Brand, chair of the task force charged with developing the current plan, noted that most of the problems identified at that time still exist and have intensified as the county has grown.
“The community cannot wait another 34 years to start the process of addressing bicycle safety improvements, bicycle-related family recreation opportunities and the economic stimulus that this plan can usher in,” Brand said.
One of the obstacles has been persuading the irrigation districts to support the use of canals as bike paths. While the Yuma County Water Users Association has been working with the task force in coming up with the plan, the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District has posted “no trespassing” signs strictly prohibiting the use of canal banks due to contamination fears
When the supervisors first reviewed the draft plan in October, the supervisors made clear that the only way they would support the document is if the agriculture industry and irrigation districts are on board with it.
The supervisors directed staff to work with the irrigation districts to find solutions and move forward on readying the document for possible adoption.
“Everyone here on the board acknowledges and understands the importance of bike paths and the importance of biking in general,” Chairman Tony Reyes said at the board meeting.
The only question that remained was whether the irrigation districts were willing to use their canals for bike paths so riders could get off roads, he added.
“I just want to make sure we’re not granting anything blanket and that that approval still needs to take place,” Supervisor Jonathan Lines said.
In response to this concern, Brand explained that the following language had been added: “Prior to submission for approval to the county Board of Supervisors, any proposed canal bike path must have the prior approval of the adjacent managing water district or association.”
In addition, Brand noted that decades of cooperation between the Yuma County Water Users Association and the City of Yuma had shown that canals and paths can safely coexist.
Reyes reiterated that the county does not “have the ability or the right to impose on different districts or owners of right-of-way … What we want people to know is that we support the bike paths and that we’d like to, as much as possible, do it in conjunction with the different agencies that have to approve.”
He added that the irrigation districts are rightly concerned with the safety of residents, otherwise they would have to address liability issues.
The plan was developed by a task force consisting of county staff members, municipal representatives, Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Yuma County Water Users Association, a community volunteer, and members of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition.
The planning tool provides guidelines, goals and potential projects for developing bicycle facilities. It allows the staff, in partnership with the community, “to dream, explore and investigate a variety of potentially viable projects that could contribute to the health and well-being of our residents and enhance the economic health of the county.”
Brand noted that the plan “does not initiate the process of constructing specified bicycle facilities, nor does it call for a definitive number of bike lanes, bike trails, bike routes, etc., to be completed. Rather, it allows the staff, in partnership with the community, to dream, explore and investigate a variety of potentially viable projects that could contribute to the health and well-being of our residents and enhance the economic health of the county.
“The efforts to implement this plan do not require new funding. They require staff time and/or fall within existing departmental operations. While the plan plants many seeds, any major project that ultimately grows from the plan would require the approval of a variety of individuals and entities such as the county administrators, the P&Z Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, and ultimately, the Board of Supervisors approval,” Brand added.
Gene Dalbey, president of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition and task force member, has for years been one of the forces behind getting the plan adopted by the county. “I sincerely believe that every single person in Yuma County will benefit from this bike plan, sometimes in small ways only just by having better road safety, all the way up to a better health plan and very long long-term life expectancy because of the better health plan, the better businesses that come to Yuma because of the opportunities associated with their employees and their health,” he said.
Reyes commended Dalbey, or as he called him, “Mr. Bicycle,” for his persistence in seeing the plan developed and adopted.
View the 2021 Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan at https://tinyurl.com/mr3yn9de.