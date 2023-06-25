County adopts final budget of $577.5M

A sliced dollar bill illustrates the breakdown of what a typical taxpayer might see on their property tax bill: 59-cents to education, 20-cents to the Yuma County General Fund, 9-cents to cities and towns, 7-cents to the Yuma County Library District, 4-cents to special and improvement districts and 1-cent to the Yuma County Flood District.

 GRAPHIC COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted a final budget of $577.5 million for fiscal year 2023/24, which starts July 1.

The budget reflects a 15.12% increase, or $76 million, over the previous budget but a flat property tax rate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you