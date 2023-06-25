County adopts final budget of $577.5M

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted a final budget of $577.5 million for fiscal year 2023/24, which starts July 1.
The budget reflects a 15.12% increase, or $76 million, over the previous budget but a flat property tax rate.
“(The increase) sounds like a lot, but there’s a lot of one-time projects that are included in this budget,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said. “This has been a result of a lot of assistance from a lot of different sources that have come in.”
Some of those projects are budgeted in the $125.6 million Capital Projects Fund, which also includes several major multi-year projects, such as construction of the new Yuma County Administrative Services and the remodeling of the Health District building. Some of these projects are being covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
The biggest chunk of the final budget is $258.4 million for the Special Revenue Fund, which includes the jail, health, library and flood control districts, as well as all grant funds.
The next biggest chunk is $142 million for the General Fund, which covers the county’s expenditures, including personnel and related expenses, supplies and services, vehicles and equipment. The county grew by two employees, bringing the total of full-time workers to 1,496.
The General Fund also shows a $43.2 million fund balance reserve, reflecting an additional 5% recession contingency for each major fund, “as a prudent approach for any potential economic downturn,” County Administrator Ian McGaughey said.
“As you know, it’s important to keep a healthy fund balance in case of emergency or reduction of revenues during the course of the fiscal year, so the county can continue to provide services to the community,” McGaughey added.
The largest three sources of revenue for the county are property taxes, state shared sales taxes and county sales taxes. Both the shared sales taxes and county sales taxes show an increase of nearly 12% above the previous year’s budget.
COMBINED TAX RATE
The final budget reflects a flat property tax rate for the county’s portion of the tax bill. This budget recommends a combined property tax rate of $3.5508 on each $100 of the assessed value of property.
The county expects to collect a primary tax levy of $37.2 million, which is less than the allowable maximum, but higher than the previous year due to anticipated increases in property values, which will result in more taxes being collected by the county.
However, the board has yet to set the property tax rates and improvement district assessment rates, which will occur at the Aug. 21 meeting.
The actual amount of taxes paid by a property owner depends on changes in the assessed valuation for each taxpayer’s specific property. The county property assessed values are expected to increase by 5% in 2024.
The supervisors held a Truth in Taxation hearing, which is required when the property tax levy, which is the total amount of taxes collected, will increase.
Noting why the board held the hearing, Reyes explained: “It isn’t because we increased the tax rate. It’s because your taxes will increase based upon bonds you approved for the schools or just simply your house valuation.”
McGaughey pointed out that the board has adopted a levy well below the allowable amount for the past 11 years.
“In fact, the last time the county increased the total tax rate was in fiscal year 2017/18,” McGaughey noted. “This year we’re seeing a reduction, of course, in the General Fund tax rate in order to offset the need to increase the Flood Control rate which had been reduced last year. So overall, the total tax rate is flat compared to last year and in fact remains the lowest total tax rate in nine years.”
To illustrate the impact of the county’s primary property tax rate, McGaughey noted that a $129,990 house that increases 5% in value will pay an additional $21.98 in taxes. So if this taxpayer paid $439.59 in 2023, the taxpayer will now pay $461.57 in 2024.
“And that is assuming that your property will go up, which is not a given,” Reyes said.
Chairman Martin Porchas pointed out that the overall tax bill received by property owners includes the tax assessed by all districts, including schools, the college and other districts, not just the county’s assessment.
McGaughey showed the breakdown of what a typical taxpayer might see on their property tax bill using a sliced dollar bill: 59-cents to education, 20-cents to the Yuma County General Fund, 9-cents to cities and towns, 7-cents to the Yuma County Library District, 4-cents to special and improvement districts and 1-cent to the Yuma County Flood District.
“The Yuma County general fund, library and flood control districts combined represent a comparatively smaller portion compared to education-related texts, and so it’s just a part of the overall bill,” McGaughey noted.
After no members of the public asked to speak during the public hearing, the supervisors unanimously approved the final budget.