Yuma County announced that Robyn Stallworth Pouquette has been named to the position of enterprise risk administrative director.
In her new role, Pouquette will be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the county’s risk management programs and conducting strategic analyses of county operations.
Among her key duties will be spearheading the upcoming strategic plan update, facilitating the enterprise risk management system and taking on various other essential responsibilities.
Risk management is the process of finding, assessing and controlling threats to an organization’s financial security, as defined by Western Governors University.
Pouquette’s career at Yuma County spans more than 25 years, “during which she has consistently displayed unparalleled dedication and exemplary performance,” according to a press release.
“Her tenure as county recorder from 2009 to 2022 and her ability to build strong relationships across the organization have been instrumental in her success,” the release stated.
Yuma County also noted that officials are confident that under Pouquette’s guidance, the county’s risk management efforts will reach new heights, ensuring a bright and secure future for our community.
“Yuma County remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages professional growth and cultivates the skills of our dedicated workforce. Pouquette’s elevation to this crucial leadership position serves as an inspiration to all employees, highlighting the potential for growth and advancement within our organization,” the county added.