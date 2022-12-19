An audit from the Arizona Auditor General Office of Yuma County’s financial statements received a clean opinion. However, the auditor also made improvement recommendations.
The Arizona Auditor General Office was the county’s auditor for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The findings were presented to the Board of Supervisors.
A clean opinion means that the county is in compliance with the financial reporting requirements.
“It is wonderful to report that in the fiscal year 2021, we reported an unmodified or clean opinion, which means the county’s financial statements are reliable,” said Taryn Stangle, audit manager.
The auditor also made five improvement recommendations in the internal control and compliance audit report and three additional recommendations in the federal report.
Don Bohart, audit manager, reviewed the five financial statement audit findings. He noted that the county corrected one prior finding when it improved its policies and procedures over the acquisition, disbursement and inventory of gift cards within the juvenile court.
The first finding identified deficiencies related to payroll timecards. The payroll division allowed 10 department heads system access that gave them the ability to approve their own timecards and one of those department heads approved her own timecard for six pay periods.
Additionally, for the fiscal year, the payroll division processed 1,094 employee timecards without the timecards being approved before or after payroll had been processed.
“Although we did not identify any improper transactions, we found that employees could intentionally or unintentionally mistake their own time cards and possibly get paid for more than what they earned and not reduce leave balances when leave was taken,” Bohart said.
The auditor recommended that the county do the following:
• No. 1– Restrict payroll system access to ensure all employees’ timecards, including those of department heads, are independently reviewed and approved by county designated management.
• No. 2 – Update policies and procedures requiring supervisors to perform and document post payroll timecard approvals if situations occur that result in supervisors being unable to conduct timecard approvals prior to payroll processing deadlines.
• No. 3 – Require county administration to enforce department supervisory approvals prior to payroll being processed or when necessary, perform and document post payroll reviews to ensure those employees reported the correct amount of time worked and leave taken and make any necessary adjustments.
The county indicated that it has corrected and implemented these changes effective January 2022.
The second finding identified deficiencies in the financial statement preparation process which delayed their issuance past the required deadline of March 31, 2022.
Beginning this year, the county outsourced the preparation of its financial statements, resulting in longer times to prepare and revise draft financial statements, Bohart noted.
In addition, the county did not properly review its financial statements to ensure they were accurate, properly supported and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and to detect and correct errors in the financial statements before providing them for audit, he added.
Additionally, Bohart said, the initial financial statements contained $18.3 million in errors.
“Although the county corrected the majority of these errors we identified, there remains an increased risk that the county’s financial statements could contain significant errors and misinformed those who are relying on this information,” Bohart said.
Therefore, the auditors recommended that the county do the following:
• No. 1 – Provide key financial information to auditors by the agreed upon deadlines established at the beginning of the audit.
• No. 2 – Develop written procedures for performing a detailed supervisory review of the draft financial statements supporting schedules and note disclosures prepared by the third party.
• No. 3 – Require management to perform detailed supervisory reviews to ensure that the financial statements are accurate, properly supported and presented in accordance with GAAP and to detect and correct errors in the financial statements before providing them for audit.
The county anticipates correcting this error and implementing recommendations by Dec. 31.
The third finding identified deficiencies in the process for managing and documenting its information technology risks. The auditor recommended that the county plan for where to allocate resources for implementing policies and procedures to manage risks related to sensitive information.
The county reported that it anticipates fully correcting these deficiencies by June 30, 2023.
The fourth finding identified deficiencies in the controls over IT systems and data and recommended development of comprehensive written policies and procedures restricting access to its IT systems.
The county anticipates fully correcting these deficiencies by June 30, 2023, Bohart noted.
The fifth finding found that the county failed to document and explain how $18,484 in food and beverage procurement card purchases benefited the county and its residents. These expenditures included $13,075 in coffee and miscellaneous condiments for the county Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center employees and $5,409 for lunches for workers and volunteers at events held by the Health District Housing Department and Recorder’s Office.
The auditors recommended that the county do the following:
• No. 1 – Develop and implement written policies and procedures that indicate if and when procurement cards can be used to buy food and beverages and require employees to document their purpose and benefit.
• No. 2 – Train all county employees for compliance on these policies and procedures and the Arizona Constitution’s provisions for spending public monies.
The county anticipates fully correcting the deficiencies by June 30, 2023.
Brian Stutsman, senior auditor, reported the three federal findings, with the first one related to the Infectious Diseases Program, in which the county failed to document the sole-source procurement justification before making two federal program purchases totaling $30,295.
The auditors recommended:
• No. 1 – The Public Health Services Department document the reasons for using sole-source procurements prior to the purchases and include them in the contract files.
• No. 2 – That the Financial Services Department clarify policies to require an independent review of all sole-source purchases, designate staff to perform this review and then train staff on the policies.
The county reported that it implemented the recommendations as of August 2022.
The second federal finding identified that for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, the Housing Department reported inaccurate data on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Family Report
The auditor recommended that the Housing Department report accurate data and develop written policies to require a detailed independent review for accuracy prior to their submission to HUD.
The county implemented these recommendations in Jan. 31, 2022.
The third finding identified that for the Public and Indian Housing in Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Programs, in which the Housing Department did not comply with its contract with the HUD. Specifically, the department held almost $1.2 million into non-interest-bearing accounts for the HUD programs, when these federal funds were required to be maintained in interest-bearing accounts.
The auditors recommended:
• No. 1 – The Housing Department deposit federal monies into interest-bearing accounts.
• No. 2 – Include all bank accounts used for federal low-income housing assistance programs in the depository agreement with its financial institution to serve as a safeguard for federal monies on deposit.
• No. 3 – Improve existing policies to require the department’s management to periodically review and select contract bank accounts and depository agreement.
The county implemented the recommendations as of Nov. 30.
Chairman Tony Reyes thanked the auditors for the “deep review … because at the end of the day, we’re all working towards the same thing – making a better financial report.”
He noted that the findings mostly reflect a need for better documentation, not wrongdoing. “It’s not that you misspent the money, it’s that you need to document where you spend the money and justify how you spend public money.”