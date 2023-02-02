The Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded a $1.1 million contract for the construction of the Foothills Multipurpose Complex and construction will begin soon.

The county will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. in the east parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you