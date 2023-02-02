The Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded a $1.1 million contract for the construction of the Foothills Multipurpose Complex and construction will begin soon.
The county will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. in the east parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
The public is invited to join the ceremony, which is expected to include a representative from Arizona State Parks and Trails, county supervisors and staff members and commissioners from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
The supervisors awarded the construction contract to Merrill Development, the qualified low bidder among the six contractors that submitted proposals. The county anticipates that construction will take place through May 31.
The Foothills Multipurpose Complex will be developed on the land adjacent to the Foothills Library. As described in a county news release, the park will include a family friendly space with a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and an asphalt parking lot.
Arizona State Parks and Trails, in collaboration with Yuma County, is funding the project. The Board of Supervisors in November 2021 accepted the state grant of $584,654 to complete this first phase of the project.
The grant requires a 50% match, bringing the revised project total amount to $1.36 million. The county’s expenses, including services and fees outside of the contractor’s contract amount, total $250,601.
The county had budgeted $1.18 million for the project, requiring a funding increase of $154,263 and a budget appropriation increase of $178,417 using available capital contingency funds.
The county intends to seek other grant funds to design additional phases in the future. The planned phases include a restroom facility, additional walking path, ramadas and a pet area.
One member of the public submitted an email comment regarding the project. Jeffrey Brand of the Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition and representative of the Foothills Bicycle Club questioned why a bike rack has not been included in the design of the park, when it is adjacent to a county bike route.