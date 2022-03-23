The Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded a $917,500 contract to DPE Construction for an asphalt “mill and fill” project for Avenue B, running from 24th to 32nd streets.
The project area is 15% within the Yuma city limits and 85% in Yuma County. The road is also designated as US Highway 95, consequently, the county entered into agreements with the city and Arizona Department of Transportation for the construction, maintenance and financing of the project.
ADOT provided the primary funding by using $900,000 in federal aid swapped out for $810,000 in Highway Users Revenue Funds, a conversion of 90-cents per dollar.
Four firms submitted bids for this project, with DPE Construction the lowest bidder.
The project will mill 3 inches of existing pavement and replace it with 3 inches of new asphalt. Crews will restripe the roadway with thermoplastic striping.
All pedestrian access ramps have been evaluated for compliance with the American Disability Act, and non-compliant ramps will be replaced.
Advance traffic loop detectors at signals will be replaced with video detection to reduce motorist conflict zones and potentially reduce accidents, according to a staff report.
In other action, the supervisors adopted updated election precinct boundaries for Yuma County. State law requires each county to establish the boundaries of the precincts on or before Oct. 1 of each year preceding the year of a general election.
In September, the supervisors adopted existing election precinct boundaries with the understanding that Election Services staff would present updated boundaries following the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission’s release of new congressional and legislative district boundaries.
The IRC certified new congressional and legislative boundary maps in January, after which the Yuma County Information Technology Services GIS Division adjusted existing election boundaries to accommodate the newly created precincts 45 and 46.
The updated map is available for review at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.
In addition, the supervisors approved an agreement with Runbeck Election Services, as recommended by Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette. Services provided by Runbeck will include the printing and mailing of all requisite voter notices for the 2022 primary and general elections.
The supervisors also approved the final plat for the proposed Sierra Ridge Unit 2 Subdivision, located in the vicinity of Avenue 12E and 36th Street. Francisco Galindo of Yuma Territorial Engineering made the approval request on behalf of Spartan Homes and Construction.
The supervisors granted Sierra Ridge two modifications from the county’s subdivision regulations; the developer will not have to construct sidewalks and street lights along Avenue 12E nor road improvements along County 11½ Street.
The proposed subdivision consists of 10.95 acres subdivided into 31 lots and one tract. The minimum size lot is 10,100 square feet and the zoning is Recreational Vehicle Subdivision.
The supervisors also took the following actions:
• Reappointed Judith “Judy” Gill, Diane Umphress, Nancy Tucker, Gary Black and Bobbi Firebush to the Merit Award System Board for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Approved and authorized the human resources director to sign documents from Express Scripts for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust health plan to cover or reimburse costs for over-the-counter at-home rapid COVID-19 tests purchased by members, effective Jan. 26, 2022.
• Added a full-time Nutrition Education Specialist I position for the Women, Infants and Children and Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Program, effective March 7.
• Authorized the public and legal defenders to sign a contract with Transitional Living Center Recovery, renewable on an annual basis, for the provision of social services to indigent defendants in criminal cases represented by the County Public and Legal Defender Offices.